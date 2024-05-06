Build out your Alexa smart home with gadgets on sale from $19
It pains me each time I come across someone who only uses their Amazon Echo device to play music and set timers. The best Alexa speakers and smart displays are a gateway to opening up a world of functionality. For example, I use mine to automate and control the best smart home devices from smart lights to smart plugs.
Right now, Alexa Smart Home products are on sale from $19 at Amazon. These deals can help you flesh out the rest of your smart home to make it more comfortable and convenient. My top pick is the $55 Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor which sees a sizable $15 discount to one of its lowest prices ever.
I use mine with the Amazon Smart Plug (on sale for $19) in my daily Alexa cleaning routine. It can automatically kick on my older Alen air purifier whenever the air quality drops too low. While Amazon's smart plug is pricier than more universal options, it's easy to pair with Alexa and upgrades your existing appliances for smart app and voice control.
Best Alexa gadget deals
Amazon Smart Plug: was $25 now $19 @ Amazon
Amazon's own smart plug is the simplest to use provided that you have an Alexa smart home setup. There's no need to use a separate hub or app and this plug instantly pairs with your Alexa account for seamless integration into routines, easy touch controls, and voice commands.
Echo Glow Multicolor Smart Lamp: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon
When paired with an Alexa speaker, the Echo Glow becomes a smart lamp. You can change the color, as well as adjust the brightness and initiate morphing light modes using either the Alexa app or voice commands.
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022): was $50 now $27 @ Amazon
The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It's sphere shape produces rich, room-filling sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor.
Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor: was $70 now $54 @ Amazon
Keep an eye on indoor air quality in an easy-to-understand score. This gadget sucks in air to break down humidity, harmful particles, and temperature to rate the quality of your environment. You can use it to kick off routines like turning on your Alexa-enabled devices such as air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and fans when the indoor air quality drops too low.
Amazon Smart Thermostat: was $80 now $64 @ Amazon
Amazon Smart Thermostat’s smarts come via Alexa Hunches. The virtual assistant is at the center of the experience and can set your preferred temperatures based on how you interact with the best smart home devices. For example, it will figure out what hours you go to sleep at night and lower your temperatures.
