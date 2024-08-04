7 smart home devices to take your dorm room to the next level

The best smart home devices can enhance any living space. Yes, that means even your closet-sized college dorm. You can use gadgets like the best smart lights and smart plugs to make your life easier and room more comfortable.

From changing up your pad's look on the fly with color mood lighting to controlling your devices with just your voice, I'll walk you through the best dorm-friendly smart home devices. All of these devices are as easy to set up as they are to take down at the end of the year and they don't require a permanent installation.

Smart speaker

(Image credit: Future)

The Echo Dot and Nest Mini are powerful, compact speakers under $50 that can fill your room with rich sound. Their built-in voice assistants provide hands-free control over your alarms, music, and calendar. You can use their extensive knowledge base to quickly get instructions on how to fix something or crank out answers to a homework question. Smart speakers also integrate with the other smart home devices below, so you can control your dorm with simple voice commands.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): $49 @ Amazon

The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.

Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker: $49 @ Amazon

Mini but mighty, our Google Nest Mini review notes this Nest speaker is smarter and better-looking than Alexa's Echo Dot. This Bluetooth speaker is powered by Google Assistant and earned a spot on our list of the best smart speakers in 2024 thanks to its affordable price point, which is even lower now.

Smart plugs

(Image credit: Wemo)

Smart plugs are an affordable and versatile way to add your existing devices to your smart home. They allow you to control and schedule any outlet-powered gadget remotely over the internet via a smartphone app. Whether you need to turn off a stick lamp you forgot about while in a lecture or set your coffee brewer to start a cup at 8 AM on weekdays, smart plugs open up the door for plenty of possibilities.

My window air conditioner is connected to a smart plug and tied to a routine with my Echo Dot's temperature sensor. When the temperature gets too hot (I have this trigger set to 71 degrees) my smart speaker tells the plug to turn on the A/C and cool down my room automatically. This could be especially useful in a dorm where you can't install one of the best smart thermostats.

Kasa Matter Smart Plugs w/ Energy Monitoring: was $39 now $23 @ Amazon

Kasa's compact smart plug plays nice with all of the major smart home platforms including Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung Smart Things. I use mine to control the "dumb" light strips under my bed. When my Echo Spot's occupancy sensor detects motion after 8 PM it turns them on automatically when I enter the room. You can also use these plugs with things like lamps, fans, or even your coffee maker.

Smart lights

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Smart bulbs like the Philips Hue or Kasa Bulb can transform your dorm room's ambiance. These bulbs can be controlled through an app or voice commands, offering features like color changes, dimming, and scheduling. That way you can wake up to a simulated sunrise as they gradually power on or turn your room orange for Halloween.

Also consider light strips which can be wrapped around your bed or the top of your walls. You can use these strips solely for aesthetics or to create helpful timer routines. For example, set the colors to shift from green to red over a period of time so that you can see how long you have left in your study times or morning routine to make it to class on time.

Kasa Full Color Smart Bulbs (4-Pack): was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

These customizable bulbs pump out plenty of light and can display more than 16 million colors. Just pair them with your network and you can link them up with Alexa and Google Assistant for routines or voice commands. I use mine as a DIY sunrise alarm clock, scheduling them to brighten to wake me up in the morning and gradually dimming down slowly after sunset to kickstart my sleep routine.

Govee Smart RGBIC 65ft LED Strip Lights: was $69 now $55 @ Amazon

Apply the $15 coupon to 65 feet (two strips that are roughly 34 feet long) worth of LED lighting. Peel and stick it to your furniture, desk, or bedroom walls — the possibilities are endless. The app has 64 preset effects, but you can also use it to create your own color combinations or sync it while using music mode. It’s also voice-controlled via Alexa and Google Assistant.

Security cameras

(Image credit: Future)

A compact smart security camera can provide you peace of mind to make sure nobody is rummaging through your belongings while you're away. In addition to a constant live feed, you'll be notified when someone enters your space thanks to built-in motion detectors. Just make sure to respect your roommate's privacy by disclosing its placement and creating privacy zones.

Tapo C120 2K Security Camera: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

Tapo's C120 camera features an easy-to-mount or stand magnetic base with outdoor capabilities. It's similar to the Wyze Cam v4 but doesn't lock any functionality behind a paywall. This includes free AI smart detection (pets, people, and vehicles) and doesn't need a cooldown period between notifications. Its sharp 2K picture offers vibrant colors and sharp text. Plus, its included sound detection makes for an excellent pet or baby camera as it notifies you of cries, barks, meows, and breaking glass.

Smart locks

(Image credit: Fortune Brands Innovations)

A smart lock, especially a rental-friendly conversion model like the August Smart Lock, is a total timesaver. It provides keyless entry and can be controlled via a smartphone app, ensuring your room remains secure while granting easy access for yourself and trusted friends. Conversion models only replace the interior portion of the lock so an RA can still get in with original keys. You can remotely unlock your door or check activity while you're away too.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock: was $229 now $117 @ Amazon

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has been at the top of our best smart locks page for a while, and with good reason. This sleek conversion smart lock replaces the interior portion of your door lock so you can still use your original key if you want to. You can control it and view activity remotely. I appreciate that it automatically locks and unlocks your door when you leave or arrive back home and that it works seamlessly with every major smart home system. This lets you tie it to other smart home devices so it can automatically turn your entryway and living room lights on.

Streaming stick

(Image credit: Amazon/Microsoft)

You can create a smart entertainment center using a streaming stick and smart speaker. To get started just plug a streaming device into your TV to act as the brains. This will add a computer-like operating system to the biggest screen in your room from where you can watch shows, play video games over the cloud, and manage smart home devices. You can use the included controller or your voice to navigate this menu. Pair up two smart speakers and you can create a surround sound experience.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $59 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers incredible performance and faster app load times. With support for tri-band Wi-Fi 6E, it's perfect for users with advanced routers and fast internet speeds. If you want a Fire TV streaming device, this is the one to get and it's never been cheaper.

Chromecast with Google TV: $49 @ Amazon

All the Chromecast really needed, if you ask us, was a remote and some apps. And the 4K Chromecast with Google TV delivered those two standards. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos (via passthrough HDMI), so your shows and movies will look and sound great.

Robot vacuum

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Keep your floors spotless with an automated robot vacuum. You can store the bot's dock underneath your bed or on the side of your desk to keep it out of the way. Simply schedule it to go out on runs between classes and you can forget about it until you get a notification that you need to clean out the bin.

ILIFE V3s Pro: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

ILIFE's high-performance robot is affordable and has a compact body ideal for a dorm. Keep in mind that it lacks smarts or a debris base like the Shark model below. Regardless, it's great at picking up the most stubborn of debris. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our review noting that while it lacks fancier features, its excellent suction power carries across hardwood floor and carpet.

Shark IQ robot vacuum: was $380 now $349 @ Amazon

This self-emptying robot stands out for its 45 days of debris storage. I schedule mine to clean up when I step out at night so I never have to see or hear it until it's time to dump the plastic base out. In my Shark IQ review, I found its immense suction power had no trouble removing my dog's fur from my wood floors or carpet and cleans up little kitchen messes like dropped onions or fine powders with ease. Shark's app is super easy to use and I've connected it with my Alexa account to send the IQ out on a whim. You can name individual rooms and create no-go zones to clean only specific areas.