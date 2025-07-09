From film cameras to coffee makers — these are the Prime Day deals you should grab to head back to college

This year, there are Amazon Prime Day deals for everyone. And if your next stop is college, you'll be glad to know you can kit out your dorm room on a budget thanks to come of the awesome deals on offer.

Having graduated last year, I know that if I could go back and do it all again I would prioritize comfort and convenience when doing my shopping. It can be overwhelming to know where to begin but with these deals, you'll be ready for anything.

My favorite deal here (and most necessary) has to be the Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine, available for $109 at Amazon right now. This one will ensure you make it to those 9am lectures.

For the rest of the college essential deals, keep scrolling.

Best Prime Day deals for college

De'Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker: was $169 now $109 at Amazon If there's one thing I remember from my college days, it's that trying to get to the 9am lecture after pulling an all-nighter is a harrowing experience. I found solace in having a coffee machine in my room. This always meant I wasn't always spending all of my money at Starbucks. Being able to roll out of bed, put a Nespresso pod in the machine, and get ready makes the early mornings so much more bearable. And beyond the early mornings, this coffee machine will also come in handy when you're pulling all-nighters before finals. It makes hot or iced coffee with ease and produces anything you could want from a single espresso to an eight-ounce coffee. It uses Nespresso aluminum pods which are fully recyclable and have a ton of flavours to choose from.

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $59 at Amazon The Amazon Echo Show 5 is available in three colors to complement however you decide to decorate your dorm; black, cloud blue and glacier white. The 5.5-inch display is more than enough to show you the latest news headlines at a glance, and you can even watch your favorite shows won it while you get ready for the day. There is also a built in 2MP camera that you can use as an interior security camera, and even make video calls to other Echo Show users with. I love that you can use the display as a photo frame, and select a slideshow of your favorite pictures too for when you're homesick. Despite its size, the sound is well-rounded and dang loud, and you can control the sound on screen.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1, 3 Quart: was $89 now $56 at Amazon I can't believe the price drop on this Instant Pot because it's the appliance that does it all. And if I was headed back to college next semester, this would be a no brainer addition to my kitchen set up. Better yet, since this version is only three quarts, it's not going to take up much countertop space. It is also perfect for cooking for smaller groups of people. At this size, it is perfect for meal prepping for one, so you can make your meal for that night and then refrigerate or freeze the other portions for another day — doing this helped me save so much money when I was a student. With seven different cooking functions to choose from to make everything from soup to cake — cooking meals has never been easier or faster.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169 at Amazon The Beats Studio Pro headphones have had the price slashed by 51%, and at this price, they are the perfect addition to campus days. While I wouldn't recommend them at full price, $169 for the Beats sound profile and insanely good ANC is too good pass up. They have 24 hours of battery life with the ANC turned on, and you four hours of playback with just a 10 minute charge. This makes them perfect for anyone who's forgetful (like me) and leave it to the last second to charge their electronics. They are available in eight understated colors and designed in collaboration with Kim Kardashian. It also helps that they are some of the comfiest cans I have ever tried.

Kodak Ektar H35 Half Frame Film Camera: was $59 now $47 at Amazon You're going to want to capture all of the fun memories you make while at college, and what better way to do that than hoping on the film camera trend. Included with the Kodak film camera is a roll of Kodak Ultramax400 24exp film. The camera doubles the number of exposures too so you get 48 half-frame photos. The camera is pocket sized and weighs just 200 grams so is perfect for throwing in your bag and taking with you anywhere on campus. It is simple point-and-shoot camera so it is perfect for beginners.

