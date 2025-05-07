I'm a mom who loves gardening — here are 3 gifts I'd like to receive on Mother's Day

Move over chocolates and flowers, it’s time to buy your mom a Mother’s Day gift she can enjoy year after year. And if her favorite place to be is out and about in the yard, I have 3 ideas to keep her smiling and remembering you whenever she’s out there.

With Mother’s Day approaching on May 11th, you’ve still got time to buy a gift with meaning, avoiding the last-minute rush to pick up a nondescript bouquet. What’s more, your mom will appreciate the thought you’ve put into choosing a present that reflects her outdoor pastime.

Whether your mum is planting vegetable crops in May or colorful flowers for a summer garden, these gardening tool ideas will add some extra zing to her time spent outside.

Colorful Mother’s Day gifts for every gardening mom

One gardening brand I love is Burgon & Ball. The brand has a great track record of taking a functional tool, adding a touch of traditional and style, and making it greater than the sum of its parts.

There's nearly 200 years behind the company, and in my opinion that heritage results in products that are finely crafted and built to last. For this reason, I’d be happy for my boys to buy me one of Burgon & Ball’s gardening tools for Mother’s Day. But even if they don't get the hint, I'd certainly recommend them to anyone out there who wants to upgrade their garden tools.

1. Gardening gloves

You really shouldn’t let your mom go out into the yard without a pair of gardening gloves, otherwise instead of a French manicure, she’ll end up with a gardener’s 'special' manicure — soil underneath her fingertips!

Apart from keeping her nails intact, gardening gloves will protect her hands from scratches, pests and other nasties. I’ll be putting Burgon & Ball’s Flora & Fauna gardening gloves on my Mother’s Day wishlist.

With an attractive design including birds and flowers, these gloves also offer a cushioned palm for comfort and a secured wrist to keep debris squirreling its way inside. What’s more, they are washable too! For $24 from Amazon, they make a perfect gift.

2. Pruning shears

Owning one of the best pruning shears is an essential piece of equipment to have in your garden toolkit, and that’s why it’s one of the best gifts to give mom on Mother’s Day.

Burgon & Ball’s British Bloom Pruner and Holster Set is just $34 at Amazon, and is endorsed by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS). The bypass pruner has a carbon steel blade and sits within a floral-patterned holster. And, if you’re feeling extravagant, it can be purchased alongside other items in the collection, including Burgon & Ball’s Pruning Scissors, $25 at Amazon.

3. Gardening trowel

(Image credit: Future / Camilla Sharman)

I’ve owned a fair number of gardening trowels in my time, and a few have got lost in the bushes. But there’s not much chance of that happening if you opt for a trowel with a bright color handle. I’ve recently been using Burgon & Ball’s Transplanter, in red, although I’d describe it as a pretty coral color — and it’s one of my favorite gardening tools.

Not only does it allow me to see how far I’m digging so that I transplant seedlings or bulbs at the correct depth, as it contains embossed markings for up to 4 inches, I can spot it wherever I am in my yard. There’s no chance that this tool will get lost under a bush anytime soon.

I also use it for other garden jobs, such as removing small weeds or adding soil to containers and fertilizer around plants. Apart from the color, which is a winner for me, the handle is pleasant to hold and offers a comfortable ergonomic fit. I also like the Burgon & Ball that’s embossed on the back of the trowel and on the handle.



Unfortunately, it's only available in the U.K. in this colorway, direct from Burgon & Ball at £11.99, but you can pick up a similar trowel in the U.S. with a navy handle for $24 at Amazon, although it doesn't have the depth markings.

