Mother's Day golf deals — save big on clothing, clubs and more

Mother's Day is right around the corner, which means you still have time to order your mom the cool products she wants. If your mother, wife, or whoever else you need to buy gifts for is a golfer, we've found some of the best golf deals you can get right now.
If your mom is looking for clubs, clothing, accessories, or even lessons, there are some great deals available for you. Forget about getting flowers or other generic Mother's Day presents — your mom will appreciate the cool golf stuff, and your bank account will thank you for the huge discounts.
Mother's Day golf deals
A nice V-neck sweater can be a good fashion choice on and off the course. This one from Le Lis is available in five different colors, so you can get the one that your mom will like best. And it's available in sizes ranging from XS to XL, so there's one that'll fit your mother on her special holiday.
For this price, you can't go wrong with a quilted, full-zip jacket. Available in dark blue, black and cream, you can get the color that best suits your mom's tastes. If she's always cold on the course and she wants a jacket that won't restrict her movement, this is a good option.
From a guy's perspective, Puma makes some of my favorite polos, both for their look and comfort level, and it seems their women's models are no different, as this heavily discounted shirt looks fantastic. The moisture-wicking polo is made from 95% Polyester and 5% Elastane, allowing your mom to move around freely on the course.
A hybrid is one of the easiest clubs to hit from the fairway or rough, and this is one of the better hybrids released in the last few years. Your mom can easily make contact and hit the ball further than with her irons with the Callaway Rogue ST Women's Max OS Lite Hybrid, which will help her get closer to the green and achieve better scores.
If your mom enjoys numbers and data, an affordable launch monitor makes an excellent gift for her. This one works with your phone and is small and portable enough to bring to the course, range or use at home. At this price, it might be the best gift you can get your mom.
If your mom is swinging an old driver, it's time to set her up with something more modern. This will improve her game by allowing her to get off the tee more effectively, which will make golf more fun. This model is a couple of years old, but it's still capable of delivering long drives regardless of your mom's skill level.
There's no better gift to get a golfer who wants to improve their game than lessons. You'll need to have a PGA Tour Superstore location near you, but if you do, purchasing a six-pack of lessons for $349 is an excellent value for your mom. She can spread the lessons out and have a gift that keeps giving all season. And when she breaks whatever her score goals are, she'll have you to thank.
