Act fast! 7 last-minute Mother's Day gifts with same-day delivery or in-store pickup

Mother's Day is here and if you're scrambling for a last-minute gift, don't panic. A handful of retailers are offering gifts with same-day delivery or in-store pickup, whereas other items can arrive instantly via e-mail.

There's only one catch — you need to act now. That means no more procrastinating. If you're a Prime member, Amazon has the widest number of Mother's Day gifts on sale from $4, with items that can arrive within hours. (Note: Expedited delivery is limited to select cities). Meanwhile, if you live near a Walmart, you can opt for in-store pickup on hundreds of gifts, including flower arrangements.

Need some more last-minute inspiration? Check out our Mother's Day gifts guide for more ideas.

Best last-minute gifts

Kindle Unlimited: 3 months for $0 @ Amazon

For the mom who loves to read, Amazon is offering three months of its Kindle Unlimited service for $0. That's a savings of $35. Treat her to a year or more of the service to keep her from being billed $11.99/month. Kindle Unlimited is a lending library consisting of more than 4 million books. Membership lets you browse and download titles that then sync across all devices linked to your account. Magazine subscriptions and thousands of audiobooks are also included.

Flowers: from $5 @ Walmart

Walmart has a wide collection of flowers and bouquets that can be delivered same-day or picked up instantly at your local Walmart store. It's the biggest Mother's Day flower sale I've ever seen from Walmart with options for all budgets.

Flowers and treats: gifts from $39 @ Harry & David

20% off! Harry & David has a wide range of Mother's Day flowers and treats on sale from $39 via coupon code "20XFLWS". The sale includes flower arrangements, gourmet chocolate-covered strawberries, cheesecake bundles, and more. Even better, they're all eligible for same-day delivery.

Flowers and bouquets: from $45 @ FTD

It happens to the best of us. If you need a gift that has to arrive ASAP, FTD has multiple flower arrangements that arrive same-day. Deals start from $45 and the flowers can arrive in a matter of hours. Just make sure to place your order ASAP.

Atlas Coffee subscription: from $55 @ Atlas

An Atlas Coffee subscription is a must for the mom who loves coffee. She'll receive three bags every three months with single blend coffees from around the world including countries like Costa Rica, El Salvador, Peru, and Kenya. The coffee is roasted here in the States and then shipped to you. All subscriptions are now on sale from $55.

Gift cards: 20% off @ Amazon

Mom has been cooking for you since the beginning of time. Now it's time to return the favor — but not by cooking for her. Instead, treat her to her favorite eats. Amazon has a huge sale on gift cards with deals on cards from Uber Eats, H&M, DoorDash, Bath & Body Works, Yankee Candle, and more. Gift card sales are rare at Amazon, so stock up while you can.