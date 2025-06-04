My new garden weapon is a hori hori knife — here’s why you need one too

At first glance, a hori hori knife resembles more of a weapon than a garden tool, but don’t let that put you off — it could be the best garden purchase you ever make.

I was a bit shocked when I first came across hori hori knives — they can seem intimidating — but as soon as I got my hands on one and started using it in my own yard, I began to appreciate its many benefits.

If you love multi-functional tools, then you’ll appreciate the benefits of a hori hori knife and the reason why it makes such a great gardener’s companion. While many gardeners always have a pair of the best pruning shears in hand, a hori hori knife could also be by your side, literally, whenever you’re in the garden.

What is a hori hori knife?

(Image credit: Future / Camilla Sharman)

If you’re new to gardening, it’s likely you’ve never come across a hori hori knife before, but you could be missing out as it’s a gardening tool that amateur and professional gardeners swear by.

When I first removed my hori hori knife from its protective leather sheath, I was horrified. Although a hori hori knife is a Japanese trowel, it resembles a dagger and takes me back to my English literature lessons, specifically Macbeth’s line in the famous Shakespeare play: “Is this a dagger which I see before me?”

I’m getting a bit dramatic, but I was alarmed by the weight and serrated edge of the knife.

Most hori hori knives will have a wooden handle with a knife with a dual blade attached. One edge of the knife is serrated, while the other is straight. This allows you to use one edge to saw and the other to cut. The blade is particularly tough and usually made of carbon steel; this means it will also wear well and keep for years.

How to use a hori hori knife

(Image credit: Future / Camilla Sharman)

Weeding

The blade of a hori hori knife is long, making it ideal for removing stubborn weeds, such as dandelions with long taproots. And, because it’s narrow or narrower than a garden trowel, it can reach into tight spaces, for instance, in between plants and in places where weeds are growing close to plant roots.

Planting

Aside from making light work of weeding, a hori hori knife can also be used for planting bulbs, and the measurements set on the blade can guide you on how deep to go. The measurements are a real plus for me because I find it hard to judge depth by sight, and the guide helps me to plant bulbs at their correct depth.

Apart from planting bulbs, a hori hori knife can also be used to plant seedlings and even bedding plants that don’t require much soil to be displaced. It can also be used for dividing and splitting plants.

Cutting

The blades on the hori hori knife can be used to cut through vines and tough roots, while the serrated knife can also be used to cut through garden twine and saw through small branches, although for larger jobs, you’ll need to rely on a saw.

What I like about my hori hori knife

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Camilla Sharman) (Image credit: Future / Camilla Sharman)

I own a Flora Guard hori hori knife, and it’s pretty typical of most other hori hori knives on the market. It features a robust design, with the thick stainless steel blade extending all the way to the end of the handle, where it’s held in place by three rivets. I don’t think I’d ever fear bending or breaking the blade.

I find the redwood handle is smooth to hold, and there’s a safety guard between the handle and blade to stop your hand from slipping too far down. The entire tool feels substantial, yet not cumbersome or too heavy to use.

The full length of the knife measures 12 inches, with the blade measuring 7 inches; the depth scale markings extend up to 6 inches.

For safety, I always keep my hori hori knife in its case. You can use the case even when working in your yard, as the leather sheath features a loop that allows you to attach it around a belt. Alternatively, it features a studded band that can be placed around a belt loop — much like a holster. And, as I mentioned above, this allows you to keep the hori hori knife by your side.

(Image credit: Future / Camilla Sharman)

The best thing I find about owning a hori hori knife is its versatility. My shed is at the end of my long backyard, and I’m forever forgetting all the tools I need before I start a job. With a hori hori knife, it performs such a multitude of tasks that I don’t have to take a whole arsenal of gardening tools with me.

It also feels like a sturdy and robust tool; I never worry that the handle will fall off or the blade will dent. And apart from using it for planting and digging up weeds, I find it’s excellent at breaking up hard soil and will cope with smaller jobs without needing to rely on a fork or spade.

How to take care of a hori hori knife

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As with all garden tools, if you look after them and keep them clean and sharp, you’ll extend their life. It’s the same with a hori hori knife. Here's how to look after a hori hori knife.

After each use

Wipe the blade clean and remove any sap, plant matter, or soil.

Periodically

Sharpen the blade with a whetstone or knife sharpener tool to maintain its sharp edge.

If your hori hori knife has a wooden handle, treat it with a wood oil, such as linseed oil, to stop it from drying out and cracking.

Storage

Ensure you store your knife in its case and keep it somewhere dry to prevent rusting.