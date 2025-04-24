Hatch has launched a limited edition sunrise alarm clock — just in time for Mother's Day

Whether you're looking for a Mother's Day gift or treating yourself this spring, Hatch just rolled out a new colorway for their Restore 3 sunrise alarm clock. You can buy the rosy Hatch Restore 3 for $169.99 at Hatch for a limited time only.

Although mornings are naturally getting brighter, my sunrise alarm clock is still a staple in my wind down and wake up routine, helping me keep my phone out of bed, resist the snooze button and wake up in a better mood.

Hatch is the brand behind the best sunrise alarm clock I've tested this year, bringing brighter, more natural wake ups and calmer bedtimes via a sleek bedside gadget.

With its pop of millennial pink and rose gold hues, the new rosy Hatch Restore 3 sits alongside three other color options. Although you'll currently pay full MSRP, I still think the Restore 3 offers great value, considering it is an upgrade on Hatch's previous model without any extra cost.

I'll be keeping an eye on early Memorial Day sleep sales to bring you the best deals, but let's take a closer look at whether the Hatch Restore 3 is the right sunrise alarm clock for you...

Hatch Restore 3 sunrise alarm clock: now $169.99 at Amazon

An upgrade on our top-rated Hatch Restore 2 sunrise alarm clock, the Restore 3 is complete with the chic aesthetic and calming, sleep-enhancing features we know and love from Hatch, plus phone-free control and more sleep sounds for no extra cost. At $169.99 MSRP (where it currently sits), the Hatch Restore 3 is a premium sunrise alarm clock. But it is not the most expensive (the Philips SmartSleep takes that spot) and you get a ton of features for your buck, including a prolific library of sleep stories, sounds and meditations, a strong sunrise simulation and a sleek-looking bedroom accessory. Now available in rosy pink. User score: ★★★★½ (3,200+ reviews)

Looking for something cheaper?