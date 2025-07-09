If you're an outdoor lover like me, forget Prime Day — I've found 9 deals under $25 at REI, including Patagonia and Cotopaxi

Prime Day is here — have you heard? Amazon's sale event is running through Friday, July 11th, and we're tracking the best Prime Day deals live.

Me? I'm an outdoor lover, so I want to shop for outdoor gear, too! I love REI for its wide variety of brands and the major discounts. Right now, you can get tons of deals under $25 at REI, including iconic brands like Patagonia and Columbia.

You can grab a HydroFlask 32 oz Tumbler for just $23 from REI — an amazing saving. Or you can get your kid a Columbia fleece, $8 at REI.

Erin Bashford Reviews Writer I'm Erin Bashford, and I love hiking and spending time outdoors. I've got loads of outdoor gear, including products from Patagonia, Columbia, Teva, Buff, and Merrell. I've hiked Mount Fuji in Japan (wearing my Merrell hiking boots and my Patagonia jacket!), Mount Hood in Oregon, and almost every National Park in South Korea and the U.K..

Best REI deals under $25

Columbia Kids Steens Mt II Fleece: was $30 now $8 at REI There are a few versions of this sale. The cheapest fleece is the pictured red shade, just $8 down from $30. It's still available in all sizes, so it will suit little and big kids. There's also a black version available in all sizes, but it's $11 — so if you want to save the extra $3, I'd go for the red!

REI Co-op Graphic Bandana: was $14 now $9 at REI How gorgeous is this bandana? I'm obsessed. REI has a range of graphic bandanas under its own brand, but I like this color the best. As it's a bandana, it's crazy versatile: use it as a headband, a handkerchief, a backpack decoration, and more. It's even made from organic cotton!

Buff Polar Neckwarmer: was $14 now $9 at REI I have a Buff, and I love it so much. I don't go on any hikes without it now. This is the winter Buff, so you'd wear this as a functional scarf during the colder months. This Buff is made out of 2 plastic bottles — so you know you're helping the planet while wearing!

REI Co-op Lightweight Logo Beanie: was $22 now $10 at REI REI's own brand beanie wicks moisture and is breathable while also keeping you warm. It's 30% wool, but completely itch-free, making it the perfect versatile fall or winter hat! This beanie is available in green, orangey red, and blue at a discount. Other colors remain full price.

Stance Blended Quarter socks: was $14 now $10 at REI Stance socks are described as really comfy by users online, and these beautiful ones are no different. They're reinforced in the heels and the toes to prevent rubbing, and are made from combed cotton so they're uber soft.

UCO Eco 4-piece Mess Kit: was $19 now $13 at REI Every outdoor lover needs to have a reliable camping utensil set, right? This handy one from UCO is just $13 and has a fork, spoon, plate, and bowl. It has a lifetime warranty and a leakproof lid, so you can chuck it into your backpack, worry-free.

Patagonia Re-Tool Headband: was $25 now $15 at REI This is the perfect headband for cold weather. The soft fabric will keep your ears warm and also make you look stylish! I love the mauve color (pictured), but the sale extends to the red shade too. This headband actually has extra-long fibers, which help you stay warmer than ever.

Cotopaxi Into the Pines T-Shirt: was $30 now $21 at REI I'm actually in love with this t-shirt. How cute is that alpaca? (Or is it a llama?) It's available in blue and brown, and in all sizes except large. This shirt is made from a mixture of organic cotton and recycled polyester, so it's good for the planet, too.

HydroFlask 32 oz Tumbler: was $34 now $23 at REI The HydroFlask 32 oz size with a straw is on sale for $11 right now, at just $23. It's discounted in dusky pink (pictured) and gray, but I love this pink shade. It's got a secure lid, so you don't need to worry about it spilling when you're out and about.

