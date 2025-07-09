If you're an outdoor lover like me, forget Prime Day — I've found 9 deals under $25 at REI, including Patagonia and Cotopaxi
Prime Day is here — have you heard? Amazon's sale event is running through Friday, July 11th, and we're tracking the best Prime Day deals live.
Me? I'm an outdoor lover, so I want to shop for outdoor gear, too! I love REI for its wide variety of brands and the major discounts. Right now, you can get tons of deals under $25 at REI, including iconic brands like Patagonia and Columbia.
You can grab a HydroFlask 32 oz Tumbler for just $23 from REI — an amazing saving. Or you can get your kid a Columbia fleece, $8 at REI.
- shop the entire 50% off sale at REI
- Columbia Kids Steens Mt II Fleece: was $30 now $8
- REI Co-op Bandada: was $14 now $9
- Buff Polar Neckwarmer: was $14 now $9
- REI Co-op Lightweight Logo Beanie: was $22 now $10
- Stance Blended Quarter socks: was $14 now $10
- UCO Eco 4-piece Mess Kit: was $19 now $13
- Patagonia Re-Tool Headband: was $25 now $15
- Cotopaxi Into the Pines T-shirt: was $30 now $21
- HydroFlask 32 oz Tumbler: was $34 now $23

I'm Erin Bashford, and I love hiking and spending time outdoors. I've got loads of outdoor gear, including products from Patagonia, Columbia, Teva, Buff, and Merrell. I've hiked Mount Fuji in Japan (wearing my Merrell hiking boots and my Patagonia jacket!), Mount Hood in Oregon, and almost every National Park in South Korea and the U.K..
Best REI deals under $25
There are a few versions of this sale. The cheapest fleece is the pictured red shade, just $8 down from $30. It's still available in all sizes, so it will suit little and big kids. There's also a black version available in all sizes, but it's $11 — so if you want to save the extra $3, I'd go for the red!
How gorgeous is this bandana? I'm obsessed. REI has a range of graphic bandanas under its own brand, but I like this color the best. As it's a bandana, it's crazy versatile: use it as a headband, a handkerchief, a backpack decoration, and more. It's even made from organic cotton!
I have a Buff, and I love it so much. I don't go on any hikes without it now. This is the winter Buff, so you'd wear this as a functional scarf during the colder months. This Buff is made out of 2 plastic bottles — so you know you're helping the planet while wearing!
REI's own brand beanie wicks moisture and is breathable while also keeping you warm. It's 30% wool, but completely itch-free, making it the perfect versatile fall or winter hat! This beanie is available in green, orangey red, and blue at a discount. Other colors remain full price.
Stance socks are described as really comfy by users online, and these beautiful ones are no different. They're reinforced in the heels and the toes to prevent rubbing, and are made from combed cotton so they're uber soft.
Every outdoor lover needs to have a reliable camping utensil set, right? This handy one from UCO is just $13 and has a fork, spoon, plate, and bowl. It has a lifetime warranty and a leakproof lid, so you can chuck it into your backpack, worry-free.
This is the perfect headband for cold weather. The soft fabric will keep your ears warm and also make you look stylish! I love the mauve color (pictured), but the sale extends to the red shade too. This headband actually has extra-long fibers, which help you stay warmer than ever.
I'm actually in love with this t-shirt. How cute is that alpaca? (Or is it a llama?) It's available in blue and brown, and in all sizes except large. This shirt is made from a mixture of organic cotton and recycled polyester, so it's good for the planet, too.
The HydroFlask 32 oz size with a straw is on sale for $11 right now, at just $23. It's discounted in dusky pink (pictured) and gray, but I love this pink shade. It's got a secure lid, so you don't need to worry about it spilling when you're out and about.
Erin Bashford is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering reviews. She has a Masters in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the University of East Anglia. As an ex-barista and avid home cook, she's got a soft spot for coffee and home tech; as a proud music nerd, she's always on the hunt for the best headphones, speakers, and earbuds. In her spare time you can find her reading, practising yoga, writing, or stressing over today’s NYT Games.
