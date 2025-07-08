Don't wait for winter! My favorite Patagonia vest is $57 off right now

Trust me, I know what you're thinking — it's a heatwave, why on earth would I buy a padded vest? Because, dear reader, the vest in question is a Patagonia Nano Puff Vest, and it just went on sale.

To celebrate Amazon Prime Day, a lot of brands have launched summer sales, and the Patagonia sale at REI is worth shopping for right now. Position yourself in front of a fan, and chuck one of the Patagonia Nano Puff vests in your basket, as it's discounted to $132 at REI right now. I just bought a second one and read on to find out why.

Patagonia Nano Puff Vest Womens: was $189 now $132 at REI The deal is on the vest in five different colors. I already own the versatile black vest, but decided to pick it up in this thermal blue colorway. At the time of writing, most of the sizes are still in stock at REI.

I review fitness gear for a living, and the Patagonia Nano Puff Vest is one of the best options available. It's a seriously lightweight layer that packs away into almost nothing, but it keeps you warm when the weather drops. I've owned mine for the better part of a decade, and it still looks like new, but since having a baby, I've decided to get a second in a slightly bigger size.

Wrapped in a windproof coating, this vest is the layer you want in your pack from autumn through to spring. It contains Patagonia's PrimaLoft Gold Insulation, which is water-repellent and retains 98% of its insulating ability even when wet. There are two zippered pockets on the front for all your essentials, and a drawcord hem to keep the weather out.

It's a must-have, whether you're heading to Yosemite or just walking the dog around the block. Plus, with 29% off, now is a great time to buy. We probably won't see this vest on sale again till Black Friday, and it's not always on sale in core colors like black, so grab it while you can!