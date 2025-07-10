7 Backcountry outdoor gear deals that blow Amazon Prime Day out of the water

Amazon isn't really known for having a highly curated selection of high-end hiking gear or technical outerwear, but Backcountry is. Best of all, amid the massive Amazon Prime Day sales event, Backcountry is having its own wallet-busting flash sale with some of my favorite gear from Columbia and Marmot reduced by as much as 65% off.

The most impressive deal is on the Marmot half-zip fleece. Normally $114, this cozy, technical layer is only $40 right now on Backcountry, with both men's and women's styles eligible for savings. That's not all, my favorite Smartwool Hiking Socks are 35% off, and Camelbak Vacuum Mugs are just $16.

That's just scratching the surface! Find details and links to these deals and more below.

Backcountry outdoor apparel and gear deals

Eastpak Springer Waistpack: was $30 now $18 at Backcountry.com Little waistpacks are supremely handy, especially come summertime, when you've got the essentials to carry but limited pocket real estate. For less than $20, the Eastpak Spring Pack is here to rescue you from this conundrum with a wide range of eye-pleasing colorways to choose from, both on sale and full price.

Dakine Hybrid Hip Pack: was $50 now $27 at Backcountry.com If you'd prefer a pack with lots of separate compartments for greater organization than the Eastpak above, consider this fresh-looking option from Dakine. While I don't personally own the Jagger Hybrid, I do own several other Dakine packs, which have served me well over the years. So, I have no doubt this bad boy will meet your needs, too.

Marmot Women's Half-Zip Fleece Jacket: was $114 now $40 at Backcountry.com Marmot may not be as big a brand as Patagonia or Columbia, but maybe it should be, because its outerwear is just as good. This ultra-plus half-zip fleece, for instance, is packed with features, highly rated, and a whopping 65% off. Choose from two discounted styles.