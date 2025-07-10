7 Backcountry outdoor gear deals that blow Amazon Prime Day out of the water
All for less than $50, with savings up to 65%
Amazon isn't really known for having a highly curated selection of high-end hiking gear or technical outerwear, but Backcountry is. Best of all, amid the massive Amazon Prime Day sales event, Backcountry is having its own wallet-busting flash sale with some of my favorite gear from Columbia and Marmot reduced by as much as 65% off.
The most impressive deal is on the Marmot half-zip fleece. Normally $114, this cozy, technical layer is only $40 right now on Backcountry, with both men's and women's styles eligible for savings. That's not all, my favorite Smartwool Hiking Socks are 35% off, and Camelbak Vacuum Mugs are just $16.
That's just scratching the surface! Find details and links to these deals and more below.
Backcountry outdoor apparel and gear deals: quick links
- Camelbak Vacuum Insulated Travel Mug: was $27 now $16 @ Backcountry
- Smartwool Hiking Socks (women's): was $26 now $16 @ Backcountry
- Eastpak Springer Waistpack: was $30 now $18 @ Backcountry
- Dakine Hybrid Hip Pack: was $50 now $27 @ Backcountry
- Columbia Half-Snap Fleece (men's): was $84 now $34 @ Backcountry
- Marmot Half-Zip Fleece Jacket (women's): was $114 now $40 @ Backcountry
- Marmot Half-Zip Fleece Jacket (men's): was $114 now $40 @ Backcountry
Backcountry outdoor apparel and gear deals
This slim, cup-holder-friendly vacuum-insulated travel mug boasts 16 ounces of capacity for hot or cold beverages and features an easy-sip cap, making it a fab travel companion. Also, doesn't it look snazzy AF in that metallic 'Moss' Green?
My favorite comfortable, breathable, warm, and long-lasting Merino wool hiking socks don't go on sale all that often, so don't let this deal walk on by. Sorry, dudes, this bargain is ladies' only.
Little waistpacks are supremely handy, especially come summertime, when you've got the essentials to carry but limited pocket real estate. For less than $20, the Eastpak Spring Pack is here to rescue you from this conundrum with a wide range of eye-pleasing colorways to choose from, both on sale and full price.
If you'd prefer a pack with lots of separate compartments for greater organization than the Eastpak above, consider this fresh-looking option from Dakine. While I don't personally own the Jagger Hybrid, I do own several other Dakine packs, which have served me well over the years. So, I have no doubt this bad boy will meet your needs, too.
A comfy, stylish and warm Columbia fleece jacket for just $34? That's right, folks. This deal, available for the guys, applies to three styles, ranging from timeless to funky-fun, with tons of sizes still available... for now.
Marmot may not be as big a brand as Patagonia or Columbia, but maybe it should be, because its outerwear is just as good. This ultra-plus half-zip fleece, for instance, is packed with features, highly rated, and a whopping 65% off. Choose from two discounted styles.
Guys can also take advantage of the 65% off Marmot Half-Zip Fleece deal on Backcountry.com with just one style, but plenty of sizes still on offer. Trust me, you'll thank me when you're snug as a bug in a rug this fall in your new, wallet-friendly fleece. (You're welcome).
