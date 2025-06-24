Huge REI early 4th of July sale live from $13 — here’s 19 camping and apparel deals worth shopping now

Everyone knows that 4th of July sales mark the unofficial start of summer — which means it's time to embrace the season's endless possibilities! Whether you need some new camping equipment, fitness apparel or hiking essentials, REI's latest sale has tons of epic deals just for you.

Brands like Garmin, North Face, Hoka and more are sporting major discounts of up to 50% off. The sale includes deals on everything you need to gear up for the great outdoors, including sleeping bags, camp kitchen accessories, footwear, apparel and more from some of REI's top brands.

Below, I've rounded up my favorite deals in the REI sale. Keep scrolling to check them out. Plus, check out our favorite early Prime Day deals.

Camping Deals

UCO ECO 4-Piece Mess Kit: was $19 now $13 at REI This is the perfect addition to your camp kitchen! The 4-piece set include 1 bowl/container, 1 lid/plate, 1 ECO utility spork and a reusable tether, making it ideal when you're enjoying a meal in the great outdoors.

REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack: was $29 now $14 at REI Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.

Nite Ize Radiant 170 Rechargeable Headlamp: was $24 now $16 at REI Quality headlamps aren't just for camping, they also make a great addition to any emergency kit. You can also use it for chores around the house where extra illumination is warranted. Best of all, this one is rechargeable, so you don't need a zillion packs of batteries to power it.

Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler: was $39 now $27 at REI Who knew sipping your favorite beverage could be so trendy? This colorful stainless steel tumbler is double-walled and vacuum-sealed, providing 40 ounces of beverage warming or chilling capacity. It also comes with a Press-In straw lid for easy sipping. Plus, the whole thing is dishwasher-safe.

Klymit Ridgeline Camp Chair: was $89 now $59 @ REI

Chill out by the campfire in this lightweight and durable camp chair that features a high back, a padded headrest and a seat that cradles and supports your body. The chair easily folds down small for storage, making it the perfect travel chair.

Leatherman Wave 18-in-1 Multi-Tool: was $119 now $95 at REI The Leatherman Wave is nothing short of legendary in the realm of multi-tools. This 18-in-1 stainless steel gadget is pocket-friendly and tough-built, backed by a 25-year warranty. I've been using one for all sorts of projects big and small for the last 15 years and it's still going strong. It's also not that often on sale.

YETI Roadie 24 Cooler: was $250 now $200 at REI If you want a heavy-duty cooler that is still light enough to carry around, this YETI Roadie is a great deal. Despite its compact size, it has a capacity to hold up to 18 cans and wine bottles. Designed for easy carry, its slimline build can fit behind the driver’s seat of a car, making it a great space-saver.

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: was $400 now $279 at REI The Garmin Instinct 2 solar is the world's longest-lasting smartwatch, able to run forever with enough sunlight. Boasting accurate onboard GPS tracking, lots of fitness training metrics and tools, a sporty design and even support for mobile payments, it's a truly versatile workout companion.

Apparel deals

Beyond Yoga Racerback Cropped Tank Top: was $68 now $46 at REI Stay supported and comfortable all day long when wearing this strappy sports bra made of soft, moisture-wicking Spacedye fabric. It's great to wear during your next hike or workout since it contours to your body and dries fast. It also features a racerback design and a shelf bra.

Free Country Get Out There Convertible Pants (Women's): was $70 now $48 at REI Not sure if you want to wear pants or shorts on your next hike? No problem! These versatile pants offer style, comfort — and removable legs. You can take them from hiking pants to shorts in just second thanks removable zip off legs. They're also quick drying and stretchy.

The North Face DotKnit Thermal ¼-Zip (Women's): was $90 now $67 at REI If you're a runner, you need this ¼-zip for the colder months. Not only does it help regulate body temperature with its innovative insulating fabric, it also actively moves moisture away from the body. You can snag this deal in five different colors right now.

The North Face Basin Pants: was $100 now $74 at REI If you have some hikes or excursions on your agenda, these pants will be your go to. Their breathable fabric was built for movement and their durable, air permeable and water repellent properties will keep you protected from the elements.

Marmot PreCip Eco Rain Jacket (Men's): was $120 now $89 at REI Environmentally conscious, high-performing, and lightweight, this rain jacket is a total winner! The water-repellant jacket has a dry touch finish and stuffs into its own pocket, making it packable and easy to tote along on all your daily adventures.

Brooks Ghost 16 (Women's): was $140 now $100 at REI This is a running shoe that is both comfy and versatile. It's a shoe that you can wear on most runs and is especially a great option for beginner runners looking for a reliable everyday running trainer. It only launched this year so it's pretty awesome to see it discounted down to just $110!