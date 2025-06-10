Massive REI sale live from $14 — here's 19 deals on apparel, outdoor gear and Father's Day gifts
Save big on outdoor brands like Hoka, Garmin and more
Summer is almost here — and if you're gearing up for those outdoor adventures, REI is here to help. Whether you need some new camping equipment, fitness apparel or hiking essentials, REI's latest sale has tons of epic deals just for you.
Brands like Garmin, North Face, Hoka and more are sporting major discounts of up to 50% off. Plus, with Father's Day this weekend, you can shop last-minute gifts that outdoorsy dads will love. Below, I've rounded up my favorite deals in the REI sale. Keep scrolling to check them out.
Father's Day Gifts
Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.
Who knew sipping your favorite beverage could be so trendy? This colorful stainless steel tumbler is double-walled and vacuum-sealed, providing 40 ounces of beverage warming or chilling capacity. It also comes with a Press-In straw lid for easy sipping. Plus, the whole thing is dishwasher-safe.
The Leatherman Wave is nothing short of legendary in the realm of multi-tools. This 18-in-1 stainless steel gadget is pocket-friendly and tough-built, backed by a 25-year warranty. I've been using one for all sorts of projects big and small for the last 15 years and it's still going strong. It's also not that often on sale.
This pair of trekking poles will come in handy if you're hiking to your camping site. They have three adjustable sections, breathable mesh straps and grips that absorb sweat to keep your hands from slipping.
No wants to sleep on rough ground, and with this sleeping mat, you won't have to. It comes in several sizes, the cheapest being the regular size that weighs 2 lbs. 2 oz. and measures 3.1-inches thick. It rolls up small, so it's easy to take with you.
This sporty mid-range watch is a great training companion with a bright AMOLED display, onboard GPS, advanced heart health monitoring, sleep tracking and tons of tools for training. It also has a SpO2 sensor, 11-day battery life and water resistance up to 50 meters. Check out our Garmin Forerunner 165 hands-on review for the full lowdown.
Save 25% on the Osprey Aether Plus 60, which is perfect for gear-intensive excursions in just about any weather condition. The customizable Fit-on-the-Fly hipbelt and shoulder straps allow for balanced weight distribution when you're on the move, and the floating top lid can be detached and used as a lighter daypack. You get a plethora of both zippered and stretchy pockets to stow all your gear, along with an internal hydration reservoir sleeve, dual ice axe loops, and a Stow-on-the-Go trekking pole attachment.
REI Women's Apparel Deals
Need an easy-wearing top you can throw on any day of the week and look stylish? This Patagonia T-shirt is perfect for mixing and matching with shorts or jeans. It's made with super soft fabric and a colorful graphic.
Stay supported and comfortable all day long when wearing this strappy sports bra made of soft, moisture-wicking Spacedye fabric. It's great to wear during your next hike or workout since it contours to your body and dries fast. It also features a racerback design and a shelf bra.
Not sure if you want to wear pants or shorts on your next hike? No problem! These versatile pants offer style, comfort — and removable legs. You can take them from hiking pants to shorts in just second thanks removable zip off legs. They're also quick drying and stretchy.
If you're a runner, you need this ¼-zip for the colder months. Not only does it help regulate body temperature with its innovative insulating fabric, it also actively moves moisture away from the body. You can snag this deal in five different colors right now.
These Adidas road-running shoes deliver a lightweight, responsive feel to keep you chasing your goals — whether you're training or just getting your miles in. They're breathable, provide enhanced stability and offer smooth transitions.
This is a running shoe that is both comfy and versatile. It's a shoe that you can wear on most runs and is especially a great option for beginner runners looking for a reliable everyday running trainer. It only launched this year so it's pretty awesome to see it discounted down to just $110!
REI Men's Apparel Deals
The REI Sahara T-Shirt is outrageously comfy and stretchy. It's made with sweat-wicking and odor-resistant fabric to keep you dry and smelling clean no matter how hot it gets. It also offers UPF 30 sun protection and looks chic; what more could you want out of a tee?
This exercise top was inspired by running apparel, but then adapted to make it suitable for mountain-based high-intensity activities. It's breathable, maximizes airflow, and is designed to reduce chafing.
If you have some hikes or excursions on your agenda, these pants will be your go to. Their breathable fabric was built for movement and their durable, air permeable and water repellent properties will keep you protected from the elements.
Environmentally conscious, high-performing, and lightweight, this rain jacket is a total winner! The water-repellant jacket has a dry touch finish and stuffs into its own pocket, making it packable and easy to tote along on all your daily adventures.
We named the Brooks Glycerin 21 our favorite cushioned running shoes for short and long distances, especially if you're training for a race. In our Brooks Glycerin 21 review, we said our first 5K run in them was pleasant, especially at slower speeds. And the shoes also proved to be a good companion for longer sessions on tired legs.
The Clifton is Hoka’s most popular shoe line, and one of the most popular from any brand, and I rate it as one of the best shoes for new runners in particular thanks to the comfortable foam in its midsole. It's a generation old at this point, but still a very capable shoe.
