Prime Day is over but REI's sale is going strong — I've found the best deals under $25 on Patagonia, Columbia and more

Today is the last day of Prime Day... praise be. We're still vetting the best Prime Day deals live if you're in the market for Amazon sales. If you want to put your money elsewhere, though, you've got plenty of choices.

I'm all about the REI sale right now. If I need new outdoor gear, it's always the first place I check. I know I can trust REI for ethical and high quality products. REI's anti-Prime Day sale includes tons of deals under $25 at REI, including iconic brands like Patagonia and Columbia.

And the best part? REI's discounts won't end today unlike Amazon's — you can get the best deals way into the weekend.

Right now you can get the HydroFlask 32 oz Tumbler for just $23 from REI — an amazing saving. But the best deal of all? The REI Co-op leggings are just $20 — down from a whopping $69 — and they have pockets! They're also still available in every single size in the pink shade.

Erin Bashford Reviews Writer I'm Erin Bashford, and I love hiking and spending time outdoors. I've got loads of outdoor gear, including products from Patagonia, Columbia, Teva, Buff, and Merrell. I've hiked Mount Fuji in Japan (wearing my Merrell hiking boots and my Patagonia jacket!), Mount Hood in Oregon, and almost every National Park in South Korea and the U.K..

Best REI deals under $25

SAVE 70% Columbia Kids Steens Mt II Fleece: was $30 now $8 at REI There are a few versions of this sale. The cheapest fleece is the pictured red shade, just $8 down from $30. It's still available in all sizes, so it will suit little and big kids. There's also a black version available in all sizes, but it's $11 — so if you want to save the extra $3, I'd go for the red!

REI Co-op Graphic Bandana: was $14 now $9 at REI How gorgeous is this bandana? I'm obsessed. REI has a range of graphic bandanas under its own brand, but I like this color the best. As it's a bandana, it's crazy versatile: use it as a headband, a handkerchief, a backpack decoration, and more. It's even made from organic cotton!

Buff Polar Neckwarmer: was $14 now $9 at REI I have a Buff, and I love it so much. I don't go on any hikes without it now. This is the winter Buff, so you'd wear this as a functional scarf during the colder months. This Buff is made out of 2 plastic bottles — so you know you're helping the planet while wearing!

REI Co-op Lightweight Logo Beanie: was $22 now $10 at REI REI's own brand beanie wicks moisture and is breathable while also keeping you warm. It's 30% wool, but completely itch-free, making it the perfect versatile fall or winter hat! This beanie is available in green, orangey red, and blue at a discount. Other colors remain full price.

Stance Blended Quarter socks: was $14 now $10 at REI Stance socks are described as really comfy by users online, and these beautiful ones are no different. They're reinforced in the heels and the toes to prevent rubbing, and are made from combed cotton so they're uber soft.

UCO Eco 4-piece Mess Kit: was $19 now $13 at REI Every outdoor lover needs to have a reliable camping utensil set, right? This handy one from UCO is just $13 and has a fork, spoon, plate, and bowl. It has a lifetime warranty and a leakproof lid, so you can chuck it into your backpack, worry-free.

Patagonia Re-Tool Headband: was $25 now $15 at REI This is the perfect headband for cold weather. The soft fabric will keep your ears warm and also make you look stylish! I love the mauve color (pictured), but the sale extends to the red shade too. This headband actually has extra-long fibers, which help you stay warmer than ever.

$70 saving! REI Co-op 7/8 Leggings: was $69 now $20 at REI Um, I need to draw your attention to the POCKETS on these leggings. How many times have we begged and pleaded with manufacturers to just put pockets in our leggings? Rejoice, for they have finally listened to us. The pockets can fit everything from iPhones to snacks, and I know if I had these leggings, I'd be lounging in them more than I'd care to admit. Or, you know, working out in them. As you're supposed to.

REI Co-op Active Pursuits Boxy Workout T-shirt: was $44 now $21 at REI This is such a versatile t shirt. It's got a boxy fit, which is what I'm looking for when shopping for workout gear. I hate feeling restricted when I'm hiking or doing yoga. This unisex shirt is still available in most sizes, and even has UPF 50+ for sun protection! I honestly want to add this shirt to my cart, like now.

Cotopaxi Into the Pines T-Shirt: was $30 now $21 at REI I'm actually in love with this t-shirt. How cute is that alpaca? (Or is it a llama?) It's available in blue and brown, and in all sizes except large. This shirt is made from a mixture of organic cotton and recycled polyester, so it's good for the planet, too.

Slowtide Beach towel: was $45 now $21 at REI I'm literally obsessed with this print. How cute is this towel? Not only does it look stylish, it's also functional. The reverse has looped terrycloth, so it's capable of drying super fast. The towel is also Cotton LEADS certified so you know the materials are ethical, too.

Sweaty Betty Athlete Seamless Workout Top: was $78 now $22 at REI I have two words for you: thumb holes. Yes, this shirt has thumb holes. I'm always on the hunt for two things: shirts with thumb holes, and pants with pockets. Thankfully, with the REI leggings I mentioned above, my dreams have come true. This sweat wicking fabric will keep you dry no matter how sweaty the workout, and you'll look cool while doing it too.

Adidas Own the Run shorts (men): was $35 now $23 at REI These shorts are available in blue and black in sizes XS, XL, and XXL. They're 5 inches long so perfect for workouts, hikes, or just running errands. They're also made with recycled polyester and have Adidas' "Aeroready" technology which will keep you dry. Oh, and a sweat-guarded back pocket, so your phone and keys will stay dry too.

Columbia Bundle Up Beanie: was $35 now $23 at REI How cute is this hat? If I had this I'd be excited for winter for the sole purpose of wearing this hat. It's available in both green (pictured) and pinky red. And the best part? It's lined with sherpa fleece on the inside to keep you toasty all winter long.

HydroFlask 32 oz Tumbler: was $34 now $23 at REI The HydroFlask 32 oz size with a straw is on sale for $11 right now, at just $23. It's discounted in dusky pink (pictured) and gray, but I love this pink shade. It's got a secure lid, so you don't need to worry about it spilling when you're out and about.

Marmot Mountain Works T-shirt: was $32 now $23 at REI This Marmot Cairns Mountain Works t-shirt is made from recycled polyester and breathable cotton, so it's perfect for hikes and everyday wear. The collar is rib-knit, too, so it won't stretch too easily. This shirt is available in small in both blue and white. Psst to all the women reading this — I'd definitely wear this, even though it says "men's".

