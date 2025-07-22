REI has an under $50 section filled with hidden deals — shop the best sales from LifeStraw, Patagonia and more

Outdoor enthusiasts, listen up! I'm about to let you in on a little secret. I just discovered that REI has an "Under $50" section that's packed to the brim with affordable deals on brands we love — Columbia, LifeStraw and Patagonia to name a few favorites.

If you have any outdoor adventures on your horizon, you're going to want to browse these amazing REI deals on everything from apparel and accessories to water bottles and camping essentials. Interested in a little shortcut? I've compiled all of my favorite deals below — and they all happen to be under $50.

Keep scrolling to check out my favorite affordable REI deals before they're gone!

REI deals under $50

Stance Blended Quarter Socks (Women's): was $14 now $10 at REI Stance socks are described as really comfy by users online, and these beautiful ones are no different. They're reinforced in the heels and the toes to prevent rubbing, and are made from combed cotton so they're uber soft.

UCO ECO 4-Piece Mess Kit: was $19 now $13 at REI This is the perfect addition to your camp kitchen! The 4-piece set include 1 bowl/container, 1 lid/plate, 1 ECO utility spork and a reusable tether, making it ideal when you're enjoying a meal in the great outdoors.

REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack: was $29 now $14 at REI Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.

REI Co-op Active Pursuits Boxy Workout T-shirt (Unisex): was $44 now $21 at REI This is such a versatile t shirt. It's got a boxy fit, which is what I'm looking for when shopping for workout gear. I hate feeling restricted when I'm hiking or doing yoga. This unisex shirt is still available in most sizes, and even has UPF 50+ for sun protection!

HydroFlask 32 oz Tumbler: was $34 now $23 at REI The HydroFlask 32 oz size with a straw is on sale for $11 right now, at just $23. It's discounted in dusky pink (pictured) and gray, but I love this pink shade. It's got a secure lid, so you don't need to worry about it spilling when you're out and about.

REI Co-op LS Running Tee (Men’s): was $44 now $30 at REI This long-sleeve running tee is a popular pick from REI and while 9 colors are still full price, this teal fit is sporting a 31% discount. Using SwiftTex fabric to keep you cool, dry and unencumbered, it's an excellent pick for long runs especially on those cooler nights.

Arc'teryx Bird Word Trucker Hat: was $50 now $34 at REI Need a new hat for the trails? The Arc'teryx Bird Word trucker hat is made with breathable mesh panels and a soft, quick-drying headband that will keep your head feeling airy and dry. It will get the job done on the toughest of routes.

Brooks Chaser 3" Running Shorts (Women's): was $60 now $43 at REI These best-selling shorts are designed to give you just enough coverage without weighing you down. The adjustable fit has an infinity drawstring for added security, a soft, stretch liner that won’t ride up or bunch and three hidden pockets to hold your valuables. In short, they’re the perfect companion for distraction-free jogs.

Patagonia P-6 Logo Uprisal Hoody (Unisex): was $89 now $43 at REI This is such a classic versatile hoody, I can't quite believe it's been discounted so deeply. This is the kind of sweater that never goes out of style. It's only on sale in gray, but it's still available in every size except XS and XXL. This hoody is made from 30 plastic bottles, so you know you're wearing something that is benefitting the planet.