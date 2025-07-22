REI has an under $50 section filled with hidden deals — shop the best sales from LifeStraw, Patagonia and more
Stock up on affordable outdoor essentials for summer
Outdoor enthusiasts, listen up! I'm about to let you in on a little secret. I just discovered that REI has an "Under $50" section that's packed to the brim with affordable deals on brands we love — Columbia, LifeStraw and Patagonia to name a few favorites.
If you have any outdoor adventures on your horizon, you're going to want to browse these amazing REI deals on everything from apparel and accessories to water bottles and camping essentials. Interested in a little shortcut? I've compiled all of my favorite deals below — and they all happen to be under $50.
Keep scrolling to check out my favorite affordable REI deals before they're gone!
REI deals under $50
Stance socks are described as really comfy by users online, and these beautiful ones are no different. They're reinforced in the heels and the toes to prevent rubbing, and are made from combed cotton so they're uber soft.
This is the perfect addition to your camp kitchen! The 4-piece set include 1 bowl/container, 1 lid/plate, 1 ECO utility spork and a reusable tether, making it ideal when you're enjoying a meal in the great outdoors.
Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.
This is such a versatile t shirt. It's got a boxy fit, which is what I'm looking for when shopping for workout gear. I hate feeling restricted when I'm hiking or doing yoga. This unisex shirt is still available in most sizes, and even has UPF 50+ for sun protection!
The HydroFlask 32 oz size with a straw is on sale for $11 right now, at just $23. It's discounted in dusky pink (pictured) and gray, but I love this pink shade. It's got a secure lid, so you don't need to worry about it spilling when you're out and about.
Need a go-to tee for your summer hikes? This Columbia T-shirt not only shields you from the sun, but it also wicks away sweat and offers some stretch for easy mobility. It's available in 4 different colors and patterns.
If you want to wear the Patagonia logo proudly, this is the hat for you. This close-fitting, low-crown trucker hat has an organic cotton front, a recycled polyester mesh back and an adjustable snap closure.
Looking for a leakproof water bottle that will actually filter your water? For just $29, this LifeStraw water bottle will improve water taste by protecting against bacteria, parasites, microplastics, chlorine, organic chemical matter, sand and cloudiness.
This long-sleeve running tee is a popular pick from REI and while 9 colors are still full price, this teal fit is sporting a 31% discount. Using SwiftTex fabric to keep you cool, dry and unencumbered, it's an excellent pick for long runs especially on those cooler nights.
Being sunburnt is never cool, but you know what is? This North Face brimmer hat. It features a sweat-wicking interior, an adjustable shock cord chin strap and UPF 40 sun protection.
Need a new hat for the trails? The Arc'teryx Bird Word trucker hat is made with breathable mesh panels and a soft, quick-drying headband that will keep your head feeling airy and dry. It will get the job done on the toughest of routes.
The name of these shorts says it all! The Wander Shorts allow you to stay cool, comfortable and dry while exploring thanks to their sweat-wicking and water-repellent properties. They're also built with added stretch and tons of performance features.
Whether you're running on the track or running errands, The North Face Sunriser Shorts will keep you comfy. They feature a secure-zip pocket on the center-back of the waistband, as well as moisture-managing technology to keep you dry.
For a pop of personality, these Tevas are a standout style for summer. Quick-dry webbing is paired with molded EVA midsoles for a comfortable fit on land and water. Better yet, they're 24% off right now.
These best-selling shorts are designed to give you just enough coverage without weighing you down. The adjustable fit has an infinity drawstring for added security, a soft, stretch liner that won’t ride up or bunch and three hidden pockets to hold your valuables. In short, they’re the perfect companion for distraction-free jogs.
This is such a classic versatile hoody, I can't quite believe it's been discounted so deeply. This is the kind of sweater that never goes out of style. It's only on sale in gray, but it's still available in every size except XS and XXL. This hoody is made from 30 plastic bottles, so you know you're wearing something that is benefitting the planet.
Not sure if you want to wear pants or shorts on your next hike? No problem! These versatile pants offer style, comfort — and removable legs. You can take them from hiking pants to shorts in just second thanks removable zip off legs. They're also quick drying and stretchy.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
