Le Creuset dropped a new outdoor collection, and it's ideal for grilling season
Adding sizzle and style to your BBQs
With summer just around the corner and grilling season hotting up, Le Creuset has given us the tools to cook and serve an impressive feast with its latest Alpine Outdoor Collection.
Designed specifically for outdoor cooking, whether that's using on one of the best grills or over an open flame, it’s authentically Le Creuset but with a rugged twist.
Although not as brightly colored as the shimmering Flamme Dorée, launched as a special limited edition color in April to celebrate Le Creuset’s 100th anniversary, it still holds true to the company's high spec.
The enameled cast iron is encased in a rugged matte black enamel, and just like other Le Creuset cookware, it’s seasoned and ready to go. And, not only will it look smart on your grill, it’s stylish enough to serve up to guests.
Get shopping for grilling season
The Alpine Collection features a classic Dutch oven, griddle, grill pan, pizza pan, grilling tool set, and more. It's still Le Creuset though, meaning you won't be bagging a bargain with this new line. Prices start at $180, as opposed to more authentically rustic outdoor cooking brands like Lodge which you can buy for around $50.
One thing I like is that Le Creuset has included every cooking essential you’ll need to make your outside cookout a success. This includes a new BBQ tool set including a Slotted Turner, Two-Pronged Fork, Tongs and Basting Brush in a handy carry case.
These are the top products I recommend from the collection to make your party go without a hitch.
This 4.5-quart Dutch oven is ideal for slow-cooking, braising, smoking and frying and has been designed to fit on most grills. It has raised loop handles to make it easier to move on the grates and the slightly curved lid maintains the moisture within the pot. It's perfect for soups, stews, tender meats and smoky dips.
Le Creuset's rectangular griddle is ideal for searing, stir frying and griddling outdoors. It has a wide surface area for even cooking and measures 19.2 (L) x 10.5 (W) x 2.6 (H) inches. The griddle is perfect for cooking smash burgers, bacon and eggs, fried rice, veggies and pancakes.
This square grill pan is perfect for searing and griddling food outdoors. It features a herringbone texture that that's ideal for preparing flaky fish and tender meats. The interior of the pan measures 10.2 x 10.2 inches, plus it's safe to use on heat sources up to 842°F (450°C).
This pizza pan can fit a large pizza up to 13.7 inches in diameter, and its heat retention qualities are designed to produce a crispy crust. But apart from pizza and bread it's ideal for searing burgers, pancakes, fried eggs and toasted sandwiches.
Flip, grab, turn, baste and move meat and vegetables on the grill or barbecue with this 5-piece grilling tool set. The generous sized tools have ergonomic handles and are designed to elevate your cooking experience. The set includes an Outdoor Slotted Turner, Outdoor Tongs, Outdoor Two-Pronged Fork, Outdoor Basting Brush and Le Creuset Branded Store and Carry Case.
Versatile cookware
Despite being designed for outdoor use, there's no reason why you can't use The Alpine Collection for indoor cooking, but do be aware that cast iron isn't compatible with induction cooking.
