I've been using this smart meat thermometer for 5 months — and now I'll never grill without it

Grilling season is upon us, and I’m looking forward to plenty of outdoor cookouts where I can fire up my best grill and get the party sizzling. Apart from having more space in my backyard to entertain than inside, making it easier to entertain a crowd, I always think food tastes better when it’s cooked in the open air.

I’ll be getting together a mix of burgers, ribs, skewers, steaks, hot dogs, and some tasty sides to keep everyone fed and well-nourished during the grilling season. But while everyone is busy relaxing over a chilled beer and catching up, I’ll be making sure that everything is cooked just right.

Rather than making any grilling mistakes, I’ll be on the ball. While I’ve already prepared my grill for summer, I’ll be following the best grilling tips and tricks when I’m cooking my food.

One of those tips is a complete game-changer when cooking protein on a grill. So, I want to share with you the one gadget that guarantees me success every time.

Even better: it's discounted by 47% to $69 at Amazon. It’s perfect for cooking single cuts of protein, such as a roast chicken or steak.

CHEF iQ Sense Smart Thermometer: was $129 now $69 at Amazon This wireless meat thermometer takes the guesswork out of cooking protein to the correct temperature, and gives you real-time data on the cooking process through the CHEF iQ app. The thin probe has three internal and one ambient sensor, wireless freedom and helpful cooking presets. Plus, it only needs charging for 10 minutes to give you 40+ hours of use.

Ramp up your grill season success with this one gadget

I always rely on one of the best meat thermometers when I’m cooking proteins, and I find it’s especially important when cooking on an outside grill. And as custodian of Tom's Guide's best meat thermometers guide, I've researched and tested a fair few.



While each of the meat thermometers I recommend has their merits, one stands out as my favorite, and I've been using it on repeat since January. Plus, you can use it inside and out, thanks to its wireless capability.

CHEF iQ — why I think it's smart

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Camilla Sharman) (Image credit: Future)

The CHEF iQ is a smart thermometer, but if you’re not tech savvy, don’t let this put you off. The hardest part is downloading the app.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When not in use, the temperature probe sits in a central hub unit, which is where it’s also charged via a USB cable. Apart from acting as a charge station, the hub relays data from the probe to your smart device, where you’ll receive alerts and audio alerts via its built-in speaker. I find the audio alerts super handy and they keep me on my toes.

Unlike some meat thermometers, such as ThermoWorks Thermapen ONE, which you insert and then remove when testing the temperatures, the probe stays in the meat during the whole cooking process and gives a real-time reading.

Why I recommend using the Chef iQ when cooking outside

(Image credit: CHEF iQ)

The best part about using this meat thermometer when cooking outside is it keeps your cooking on track without distractions. When you’re cooking and entertaining in your backyard, it can be a tough task to ensure that the food is cooked properly, while keeping your guests happy.

There’s also the added pressure of BBQ ‘volunteers’ who like to get a look in on what’s cooking. With a meat thermometer, you remove the issue of too many chefs suggesting when the burgers are ready to serve. It will give you an internal temperature of when the protein is ready to rest, and then follows up with an alert when it’s safe to eat.

A meat thermometer gives you the reassurance that the protein is cooked to the perfect doneness and it has reached a safe minimum internal temperature — keeping you, your family and your guests safe from eating undercooked food.

If you're cooking more than one thing, it's also worth checking out the Double probe set, $126 at Amazon, or Triple probe set, $129 at Amazon. The extra probes will make it easier when you’re cooking multiple proteins.