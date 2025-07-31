Smeg's new Mini Milk Frother is small, stylish and surprisingly versatile
Make a matcha latte in the smallest of spaces
Smeg just dropped a chic new kitchen appliance that offers a lot of features in a very small frame.
The Mini Milk Frother is available in six different colorways and can be used to make hot froth, cold froth and warm milk, making it ideal for virtually any milk-based drink you could hope to create.
Smeg's Mini Milk Frother MFF02 is under four inches wide and eight inches tall, making it suitable for even the smallest kitchen counters. It's also nearly half the price of the brand's first milk frother, retailing for £99 (which equates to $130).
Available for European markets from today, the Mini Milk Frother is set to launch in the U.S. from September 1st.
Available now direct at Smeg.com, the Mini Milk Frother has a maximum capacity of 180 ml, making it well-suited to lattes or cappuccinos.
What else is new?
The Smeg Mini Milk Frother doesn't necessarily do anything other milk frothers can't. It uses a removable whisk to texturize milk while heating it, and its cold setting and warm setting allow you to either whisk without heating, or heat without whisking.
We've tried smarter alternatives, such as the Subminimal Nanofoamer Pro Gen 2, but where the Smeg Mini wins is style and size. It's insanely compact. You could slot it next to the narrowest Nespresso machine and have a complete coffee setup that would happily serve all your iced latte and cappuccino needs.
You could even use it to make matcha lattes or hot drinking chocolate. And thanks to its removable whisk and nonstick coating, it should be easy to keep clean.
We'll be testing the Smeg Mini Milk Frother ahead of its U.S. launch in September, but it's available to buy directly at Smeg for £99 for U.K. readers.
