Hotel Chocolat just dropped a new Velvetiser, and it can make hot and iced drinks

There's a new Velvetiser in town. This one looks like a work of art, and it can do twice as much as the original. Hotel Chocolat has revamped its iconic drinking chocolate maker, and now it can make both hot and iced chocolate drinks.

The machine is priced at $179.95 or £149.95, which includes a selection of hot and cold drinking chocolates, a glass, and a mug. With a new dial interface and color-coded lights, the all-new Velvetiser makes it easy to switch between a hot cup of cocoa and a frosty cup of iced chocolate.

Don't cast off your old Velvetiser quite yet though, because the new and improved model isn't available to buy until September. U.K. readers can sign up to be first in line to buy at the VIP.Me website, whereas U.S. based chocolate lovers can register their interest ahead of the fall release.

Meet the new Velvetiser

(Image credit: Hotel Chocolat)

Nobody needs a dedicated drinking chocolate machine, but in a very real way, you totally want one. And if you're looking for an indulgent new kitchen appliance, the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is an absolute must-have.

I've bought two over the years: one for myself, and one for my brother. And both machines get a lot of use all year round.

I've bought two over the years: one for myself, and one for my brother. And both machines get a lot of use all year round.

But I might need to clear some space on my counter, because Hotel Chocolat's new Velvetiser is twice as capable as the original. It makes both hot and cold drinks, meaning you could make a tasty chocolate over ice, or stick to a classic hot cocoa.

You can pick up the new Velvetiser in three colors: Chalk, Pebble, and Pewter. I love the look, which features sculptural contours inspired by the cacao pod, a solid ash handle for ergonomic pouring, and a new dial interface with color-coded light sequencing.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to Hotel Chocolat, the machine features a patented custom-designed whisk, shaped with petal-like edges inspired by the cacao flower, which spins to generate a vortex.

(Image credit: Hotel Chocolat)

You'll need to buy a special finely-milled chocolate when making an iced drink. Hotel Chocolat has designed this chocolate to melt easily even at low temperatures, for a frosty smooth finish.

"Our mission has always been to reinvent how the world experiences chocolate," says Angus Thirlwell, Founder and President at Hotel Chocolat, "uniting ethical cacao and innovative design."

It goes without saying that $179 / £149 is a lot to pay for a drinking chocolate maker, and we'll be first in line to test the new Velvetiser, and compare it to the original, to see if it's worth the investment.

But with a September launch date, I'm pretty confident this machine will sit right at the top of a lot of people's Christmas wish lists this year.

Sign up to register your interest at HotelChocolat.com.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.