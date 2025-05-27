Get Grillin' with Tom's Guide: the ultimate guide to home grilling

It's Get Grillin' week here at Tom's Guide. Whether you're looking for the best grill for your home, or you want to learn more about everything from flat top griddles to upright smokers, we've got you covered.

Now that we're enjoying the first few weeks of summer, it's time to start enjoying al fresco entertaining. Because it doesn't feel like summer until you've had your first freshly-grilled hot dog, right?

We're focusing on all things grilling for the entire week ahead. You can look forward to reviews of some of the most exciting grills on the market, our expert guide to buying the right gear to make the most of grilling season, and interviews with grilling professionals to help you choose the ideal setup for your home.

Choosing your grill

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There are many leading models and brands on the market, which can make choosing your ideal grill tricky. We've been busy revieiwng (and taste-testing) all the leading options for summer 2025, to make that decision easier than ever.

Let's get smokey

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Home smoking is growing in popularity. This grilling technique involves low and slow grilling, usually with some help from pellets or lump charcoal, to give fall-apart meat full of smokey flavor.

But there's a knack to smoking that it can take years to master, so we've enlisted the guidance of experts and our own pro reviewers to share everything you need to know about smoking this summer.

Tom's Guide recommends

(Image credit: Future)

We're a team full of grilling enthusiasts, so we know all the right gear you'll need to get the most out of your setup.

Gear aside, we're also sharing our hands-on tips from years of testing all the leading grills on the market, including advice from chefs, and the safety and cleaning steps you won't want to miss.