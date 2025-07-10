Amazon Prime Day slashes the price of Le Creuset cookware — save up to 39% with my top 7 deals

It's Amazon Prime Day, which means now is the time to pick up discounts on those bucket-list items for the home. And of all the most coveted kitchen brands, Le Creuset comes up on top every time.

I've been using my Le Creuset cookware for years, and while it's expensive, I can 100% recommend the investment. The versatile cast iron casseroles will quickly become a workhorse in any kitchen, and right now you can get Le Creuset's 5.5-quart casserole for $299 at Amazon, down from $419. Looking for a true multitasker? The Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick Saucepan is down from $119 to $80 at Amazon, too.

I've selected these and 5 more of the top Le Creuset Prime Day deals that will add a splash of color to any kitchen. For my recommendations, keep on scrolling.

Le Creuset Prime Day deals

Le Creuset Cast Iron Batter Bowl: was $55 now $34 at Amazon Le Creuset's Batter Bowl is the ideal treat for home bakers. It'scoated in a nonporous colorful glaze which is easy to clean and resistant to cracking. The bowl is also freezer-safe and can go in the oven and microwave, making it extra versatile.

Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick Pro Open Saucepan : was $119 now $80 at Amazon While the brand is best known for its cast iron cookware, this toughened nonstick saucepan is triple-reinforced and features a textured finish which is designed for easy cleaning while enhancing flavor. It's got a hard anodized aluminum construction and is compatible with all cooktops, as well as oven-safe up to 500°F.

Le Creuset Enamaled Cast Iron Square Grill,: was $174 now $126.50 at Amazon Dishwasher-safe and compatible with all cooktops, this square enamaled cast iron skillet is ideal for getting those sear lines on your fish, chicken or veggies. It's got a black satin interior enamel which is easy to clean, and its handles make it easy to lift in and out of the oven.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Bread Oven: was $299 now $237 at Amazon Love to bake bread? This Le Creuset bread oven will imprint a brand logo on the base of your bread, and it creates the perfect condition to keep the moisture in your sourdough loaves without skipping out on that all-important crispy crust.

For more great savings on everything from robot vacuums to laptops, take a look at our Prime Day deals live blog.