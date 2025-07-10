Amazon Prime Day slashes the price of Le Creuset cookware — save up to 39% with my top 7 deals

Huge savings on iconic cookware

Le Creuset prime day deals
(Image credit: Le Creuset)
It's Amazon Prime Day, which means now is the time to pick up discounts on those bucket-list items for the home. And of all the most coveted kitchen brands, Le Creuset comes up on top every time.

I've been using my Le Creuset cookware for years, and while it's expensive, I can 100% recommend the investment. The versatile cast iron casseroles will quickly become a workhorse in any kitchen, and right now you can get Le Creuset's 5.5-quart casserole for $299 at Amazon, down from $419. Looking for a true multitasker? The Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick Saucepan is down from $119 to $80 at Amazon, too.

I've selected these and 5 more of the top Le Creuset Prime Day deals that will add a splash of color to any kitchen. For my recommendations, keep on scrolling.

Le Creuset Prime Day deals

Le Creuset Cast Iron Batter Bowl
Le Creuset Cast Iron Batter Bowl: was $55 now $34 at Amazon

Le Creuset's Batter Bowl is the ideal treat for home bakers. It'scoated in a nonporous colorful glaze which is easy to clean and resistant to cracking. The bowl is also freezer-safe and can go in the oven and microwave, making it extra versatile.

Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick Pro Open Saucepan
Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick Pro Open Saucepan : was $119 now $80 at Amazon

While the brand is best known for its cast iron cookware, this toughened nonstick saucepan is triple-reinforced and features a textured finish which is designed for easy cleaning while enhancing flavor. It's got a hard anodized aluminum construction and is compatible with all cooktops, as well as oven-safe up to 500°F.

Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick Pro Saute Pan With Glass Lid
Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick Pro Saute Pan With Glass Lid: was $184 now $120 at Amazon

This saute pan is a does-it-all option that's constructed from hard anonized aluminumfor even heating and easy cleaning. It's compatible with all cooktops and can also go in the dishwasher, as well as being safe for use with metal utensils.

Le Creuset Enamaled Cast Iron Square Grill,
Le Creuset Enamaled Cast Iron Square Grill,: was $174 now $126.50 at Amazon

Dishwasher-safe and compatible with all cooktops, this square enamaled cast iron skillet is ideal for getting those sear lines on your fish, chicken or veggies. It's got a black satin interior enamel which is easy to clean, and its handles make it easy to lift in and out of the oven.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Grill, 9.75"
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Grill, 9.75": was $174 now $140 at Amazon

Le Creuset's skillets are ideal for achieving a sear on steak, salmon or burgers. This round and deep grill is extra-versatile, with a 9.75-inch diameter. It features two spouts, one on either side, to pour jus or drain fats easily.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Bread Oven
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Bread Oven: was $299 now $237 at Amazon

Love to bake bread? This Le Creuset bread oven will imprint a brand logo on the base of your bread, and it creates the perfect condition to keep the moisture in your sourdough loaves without skipping out on that all-important crispy crust.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Cast Iron Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven: was $419 now $299 at Amazon

Probably the most iconic Le Creuset dish, this Dutch Oven is a big enough dish to cook for the whole family and more. The domed lid is designed to circulate air for optimal cooking. And it's reduced in a range of colors.

For more great savings on everything from robot vacuums to laptops, take a look at our Prime Day deals live blog.

Millie Fender
Millie Fender
Managing Editor, Homes

Millie is the Managing Editor of Homes at Tom's Guide. She's been reviewing home tech for over five years, testing everything from coffee makers to the latest vacuum cleaners.

With particular expertise in cookware and kitchen appliances, you'll struggle to find an air fryer Millie hasn't tested. She's traveled the world reporting on the latest home innovations and product launches, learning how to use pizza ovens from Pizzaiolos in Naples, and touring the De'Longhi factory in Venice. Millie is also an SCA-Certified barista.

When she's not reporting on home and appliance trends, Millie loves watching live music. She's currently learning the guitar - naturally, she plays a Fender.

