Epic grill sale live from Weber, Traeger and Blackstone — 19 deals I’d shop ahead of Father's Day

Warm weather and sunny days are (hopefully) here to stay — which means barbecue season has officially begun! And with Father's Day right around the corner, now is the perfect excuse to upgrade your grill (or even gift Dad with a shiny new grill).

Fortunately, we did some digging and discovered that a few of our favorite grills, smokers, griddles and pizza ovens are sporting major discounts. Popular brands like Weber, Traeger, Blackstone and Ninja are offering unbeatable deals starting at just $89.

Sure, the best grills can set you back a few hundred (or thousand) dollars — but we've handpicked a few options that will get you the most bang for your buck. Keep scrolling to check out my 19 favorite sales and deals to prepare you for barbecue season (and beyond).

Best Grill Deals

Amazon grill sale: deals from $89 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering one of the biggest grill sales we've seen with prices across the board. Brands on sale include Blackstone, Weber, Pit Boss, and more. After discount, deals start as little as $89 for a charcoal-based grill.

Home Depot grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.

Lowe's grill sale: deals from $99 @ Lowe's

There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 30% off a range of outdoor grills, griddles, smokers and more.

Weber Jumbo Joe Grill: was $98 now $89 at Amazon The Jumbo Joe Grill is the highest-rated portable charcoal grill on Weber's site. And while it's also the most expensive, it's the biggest one too at 18-inches. Thankfully, it's on sale and that means you can own a premium compact grill, that can cook up to eight burgers at a time, for less. So, if you're looking to grill on-the-go, this one's for you.

Blackstone Adventure Ready Propane Griddle: was $147 now $124 at Walmart Satisfy your hunger with this tabletop propane griddle that you can use on the go just as easily as you do in your backyard. It also comes with a matching hardcover to help keep your griddle clean in between uses.

Char-Broil American Gourmet Classic: was $179 now $151 at Amazon If you're looking for a budget grill, this American Gourmet grill from Char-Broil is a top pick. From a trusted grill brand with two burners and a 20,000 BTU rating, it has room to grill 8 burgers or 2 steaks with its 280-square-inch grate.

Cuisinart COS-330 Vertical Electric Smoker: was $299 now $249 at Amazon This 30-inch electric smoker is perfect for both casual and first-time smokers, thanks to 528 square inches of cooking space, three chrome-coated racks, and a cooking range of 100°F to 400°F. The built-in thermometer is easy to read at a glance, and the smoker’s vertical footprint is perfect for smaller outdoor spaces.

Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $201 at Target Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less that five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire and a dual thermometer allows you to know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.

Nexgrill Propane Gas Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $249 now $206 at The Home Depot This pizza oven features adjustable heat control to reach temps up to 900°F in just 20 minutes. The portable pizza oven runs on propane but you can fill up the integrated smoker box with your favorite pellets or wood chips to give your pizza that authentic wood-fired flavor.

Ninja Outdoor Electric Grill & Smoker: was $369 now $269 at Amazon If you want a grill that can do it all, this all in one grill and smoker is a fantastic choice from Ninja. It features a built-in thermometer and is weather-resistant. It's the perfect option if you don't have the space for a standing grill.

Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven: was $399 now $289 at Amazon If you’re a fan of cooking outdoors, this is the deal for you. This outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza. Powered by electricity, it can reach up to 700°F, plus there’s the option to add wood pellets if you want smoked food too. The capacity can hold a 12 lb turkey or a 12-inch pizza, which is generous enough.

Char-Griller AKORN Kamado Charcoal Grill and Smoker: was $329 now $297 at Amazon Ideal for high-heat grilling, low-and-slow cooking, and every cuisine in between, this Kamado-style charcoal grill boasts a 447-square inch cooking area that can hold up to a whopping 27 burgers at once. Triple-wall insulation, cast iron grates, a bottom storage shelf, and foldable side shelves round out the feature set. If you're but a beginner to the backyard BBQ scene, this grill/smoker combo is a good place to start.

Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill: was $499 now $389 at The Home Depot Fueled by all-natural hardwood pellets and controlled with a digital controller, this grill can cook up anything from a rack of ribs to a freshly baked pie. All you have to do is set the grill temperature like you would your oven and let your Traeger do the work for you. You'll get consistent results every single time.

Monument Grills 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill: was $799 now $729 at monumentgrills.com This is one mega grill. 880 sq. inches of cooking area split between cooking space and a warming rack area, 6-burners, a powerful sear station and an electronic ignition station are just some of the impressive features you'll get. Plus, Monument Grills throw in a cover and rotisserie kit to make sure your meals are the juiciest they can be.

Broil King Propane Grill: was $849 now $749 at BBQGuys For fans of propane grills, you can't go far wrong than a pick from Broil King. And it's a streamline offering with an enclosed cabinet vase and drop-down side shelves to make your grilling experience as compact as can be. Customers praise it for being durable, well-made and reliable.

Traeger Woodridge Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker: was $899 now $799 at Amazon Experience an authentic wood-fired flavor with Traeger's Woodridge pellet smoker grill, without the need for gas or charcoal. The grill offers 6 cook options — grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and BBQ. You also get a generous 860 sq in of cooking area, providing plenty of space for 6 chickens, 8 rib racks or 6 pork butts. And, if can all be controlled via Traeger's App.

Ninja FlexFlame Propane Grill: was $999 now $899 at Ninjakitchen The Ninja FlexFlame is Ninja's first attempt at a propane grill, and it offers all the ingeniuity you'd expect from a Ninja product. It's got a pellet chamber to infuse your food with an authentic smoked flavor, but can also sear and even be converted to a griddle with the use of add-ons.