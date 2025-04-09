Le Creuset just gave its most iconic color a shimmering redesign to celebrate its 100th anniversary

Le Creuset enters its golden era

Le Creuset Flamme Doree Dutch Oven
There’s exciting news for Le Creuset fans. The iconic brand synonymous with high-end cast iron cookware is celebrating its 100th anniversary. And to mark the grand occasion, the company has launched a new limited edition color.

What’s more, you’re bound to find the color familiar as its reminiscence of Flame – the first color introduced by Le Creuset 100 years ago. But, what’s extra special about the limited edition color, Flamme Dorée, is that it has a celebratory sparkle, befitting the translation of the collections name — Golden Flame.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven in Flamme Dorée, 7.25 quart
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven in Flamme Dorée, 7.25 quart: $524 at Amazon

French company, Le Creuset celebrates its 100-year anniversary with the introduction of the limited edition colorway, Flamme Dorée. This 7.25qt Enameled Cast Iron SIgnature Round Dutch Oven, forms part of the new collection that features four cookware designs.

Celebrating a golden age of Le Creuset

Le Creuset Flamme Doree Shallow Braiser

Apart from the third layer of enamel that adds the shimmering sheen to the finish, the cookware also features a crucible knob designed to depict the brand’s three iconic rings.

I think Le Creuset enthusiasts will rush out to snap up the shimmering cookware that hints at the past and plays on the future. And when I first saw the new colorway, it instantly took me back to my childhood, remembering spending time in my neighbor’s kitchen and watching her cook using her classic orange-toned Le Creuset Dutch Oven.

Le Creuset Flamme Doree limited edition collection

Limited edition featuring 4 designs

The exciting new Flamme Dorée collection features four products in a range of sizes starting from $309, and is now available at Le Creuset and other online retailers. You could start with the Signature Round Saucepan, which has a 2.25 quart capacity and is available at Amazon for $309. Or, how about one of my favorites, the 3.5-quart Signature Braiser, at Amazon for $425.

If you’re looking for a deeper pot, why not try the Signature Round Dutch Oven starting from $450 at Amazon for the 4.5-quart version? But if you’re catering for a whole gang, the Signature Oval Dutch Oven, from $514 at Amazon for the smallest 6.75-quart size, might be your best option.

Whatever your preference, we can see Le Creuset being around for a long time yet, and they’ll never disappoint with what they offer the consumer.

Camilla Sharman
Camilla Sharman
Staff Writer, Homes

Camilla Sharman has worked in publishing and marketing for over 30 years and has covered a wide range of sectors within the business and consumer industries both as a feature, content, and freelance writer.  

As a business journalist, Camilla has researched articles for many different sectors from the jewellery industry to finance and tech, charities, and the arts. Whatever she’s covered, she enjoys delving deep and learning the ins and out of different topics, then conveying her research within engaging content that informs the reader. In her spare time, when she’s not in her kitchen experimenting with a new recipe, you’ll find her keeping fit at the gym. In the pool, stretching at a yoga class, or on a spin bike, exercise is her escape time. She also loves the great outdoors and if she’s not pottering about in her garden, she’ll be jumping on her bike for a gentle cycle ride.  

