Le Creuset just gave its most iconic color a shimmering redesign to celebrate its 100th anniversary

There’s exciting news for Le Creuset fans. The iconic brand synonymous with high-end cast iron cookware is celebrating its 100th anniversary. And to mark the grand occasion, the company has launched a new limited edition color.
What’s more, you’re bound to find the color familiar as its reminiscence of Flame – the first color introduced by Le Creuset 100 years ago. But, what’s extra special about the limited edition color, Flamme Dorée, is that it has a celebratory sparkle, befitting the translation of the collections name — Golden Flame.
French company, Le Creuset celebrates its 100-year anniversary with the introduction of the limited edition colorway, Flamme Dorée. This 7.25qt Enameled Cast Iron SIgnature Round Dutch Oven, forms part of the new collection that features four cookware designs.
Celebrating a golden age of Le Creuset
Apart from the third layer of enamel that adds the shimmering sheen to the finish, the cookware also features a crucible knob designed to depict the brand’s three iconic rings.
I think Le Creuset enthusiasts will rush out to snap up the shimmering cookware that hints at the past and plays on the future. And when I first saw the new colorway, it instantly took me back to my childhood, remembering spending time in my neighbor’s kitchen and watching her cook using her classic orange-toned Le Creuset Dutch Oven.
Limited edition featuring 4 designs
The exciting new Flamme Dorée collection features four products in a range of sizes starting from $309, and is now available at Le Creuset and other online retailers. You could start with the Signature Round Saucepan, which has a 2.25 quart capacity and is available at Amazon for $309. Or, how about one of my favorites, the 3.5-quart Signature Braiser, at Amazon for $425.
If you’re looking for a deeper pot, why not try the Signature Round Dutch Oven starting from $450 at Amazon for the 4.5-quart version? But if you’re catering for a whole gang, the Signature Oval Dutch Oven, from $514 at Amazon for the smallest 6.75-quart size, might be your best option.
Whatever your preference, we can see Le Creuset being around for a long time yet, and they’ll never disappoint with what they offer the consumer.
