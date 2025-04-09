Le Creuset just gave its most iconic color a shimmering redesign to celebrate its 100th anniversary

There’s exciting news for Le Creuset fans. The iconic brand synonymous with high-end cast iron cookware is celebrating its 100th anniversary. And to mark the grand occasion, the company has launched a new limited edition color.

What’s more, you’re bound to find the color familiar as its reminiscence of Flame – the first color introduced by Le Creuset 100 years ago. But, what’s extra special about the limited edition color, Flamme Dorée, is that it has a celebratory sparkle, befitting the translation of the collections name — Golden Flame.

Celebrating a golden age of Le Creuset

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

Apart from the third layer of enamel that adds the shimmering sheen to the finish, the cookware also features a crucible knob designed to depict the brand’s three iconic rings.

I think Le Creuset enthusiasts will rush out to snap up the shimmering cookware that hints at the past and plays on the future. And when I first saw the new colorway, it instantly took me back to my childhood, remembering spending time in my neighbor’s kitchen and watching her cook using her classic orange-toned Le Creuset Dutch Oven.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

Limited edition featuring 4 designs

The exciting new Flamme Dorée collection features four products in a range of sizes starting from $309, and is now available at Le Creuset and other online retailers. You could start with the Signature Round Saucepan, which has a 2.25 quart capacity and is available at Amazon for $309. Or, how about one of my favorites, the 3.5-quart Signature Braiser, at Amazon for $425.

If you’re looking for a deeper pot, why not try the Signature Round Dutch Oven starting from $450 at Amazon for the 4.5-quart version? But if you’re catering for a whole gang, the Signature Oval Dutch Oven, from $514 at Amazon for the smallest 6.75-quart size, might be your best option.

Whatever your preference, we can see Le Creuset being around for a long time yet, and they’ll never disappoint with what they offer the consumer.

