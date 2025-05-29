Huge sale on Traeger grills — 5 top deals I’d buy right now up to $250 off
Save big on a top grill
As we prepare for a summer season of outdoor eating, now is the best time to swipe up a grill deal. And right now, Traeger has discounted 5 of the best grills that will level up your BBQ game.
With savings up to 22% there’s no better reason to invest in one of the best grills out there, and purchase a grill from a company with an excellent reputation.
And with Get Grillin' week here at Tom's Guide, we have a wealth of expert advice so you can make the most of your grill this season.
Take a look at my top 5 finds to save big right now.
Quick links
- Traeger Woodridge Pro Electric Wood Pellet Grill: was $1149 now $899
- Traeger Woodridge Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker: was $899 now $699
- Traeger Ironwood Pellet Smoker Grill, Electric Wood Pellet Grill: was $1999 now $1599
- Traeger Ironwood 885 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker: was $1499 now $1299
- Traeger Ironwood XL Wood Pellet Smoker Grill: was $1999 now $1799
Top 5 Traeger Grill Deals
This Traeger Woodridge Pro pellet grill delivers a rich, natural wood-fired taste without gas or charcoal. It boasts 970 sq in of cooking space to fit up to 7 chickens, 9 rib racks or 7 pork butts, providing plenty of space to cook full meals for family gatherings and larger events. Inject added flavor with the Super Smoke Mode and manage your cook using the Traeger app.
Experience an authentic wood-fired flavor with Traeger's Woodridge pellet smoker grill, without the need for gas or charcoal. The grill offers 6 cook options — grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and BBQ. You also get a generous 860 sq in of cooking area, providing plenty of space for 6 chickens, 8 rib racks or 6 pork butts. And, if can all be controlled via Traeger's App.
Right now you can save 20% on this versatile grill and smoker, which features a super smoke mode and WiFIRE App control, allowing you to control your grill from anywhere. It offers versatile 6-in-1 cooking power, with grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and BBQ on one electric wood pellet grill. Activate Super Smoke mode to infuse our food with an extra wood-fired flavor.
With a spacious 885 sq. in. cooking area, this wood pellet smoker is perfect for hosting large gatherings, cooking up to 10 whole chickens or 7 racks of ribs at once. The 6-in-1 electric smoker allows you to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and BBQ — all with the natural flavor of hardwood pellets. And you can up the intensity with Super Smoke Mode, and connect the the Traeger App to manage temperature, timers and probe readings remotely. That's ideal for long smokes.
If you're planning on feeding a crowd, and then some, Traeger's IronWood XL Wood Pellet Smoker Grill is a perfect choice. With 924 sq of cooking area, it can handle 12 chickens, or 9 racks or ribs. Featuring a Super Smoke Mode, it pushes out real hardwood smoke at the touch of a button, and delivers bold flavor without gas or charcoal.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Camilla is the Homes Staff Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.