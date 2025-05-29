Huge sale on Traeger grills — 5 top deals I’d buy right now up to $250 off

As we prepare for a summer season of outdoor eating, now is the best time to swipe up a grill deal. And right now, Traeger has discounted 5 of the best grills that will level up your BBQ game.



With savings up to 22% there’s no better reason to invest in one of the best grills out there, and purchase a grill from a company with an excellent reputation.

And with Get Grillin' week here at Tom's Guide, we have a wealth of expert advice so you can make the most of your grill this season.

Take a look at my top 5 finds to save big right now.

Top 5 Traeger Grill Deals

Traeger Woodridge Pro Electric Wood Pellet Grill: was $1,149 now $899 at Amazon This Traeger Woodridge Pro pellet grill delivers a rich, natural wood-fired taste without gas or charcoal. It boasts 970 sq in of cooking space to fit up to 7 chickens, 9 rib racks or 7 pork butts, providing plenty of space to cook full meals for family gatherings and larger events. Inject added flavor with the Super Smoke Mode and manage your cook using the Traeger app.

Traeger Woodridge Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker: was $899 now $699 at Amazon Experience an authentic wood-fired flavor with Traeger's Woodridge pellet smoker grill, without the need for gas or charcoal. The grill offers 6 cook options — grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and BBQ. You also get a generous 860 sq in of cooking area, providing plenty of space for 6 chickens, 8 rib racks or 6 pork butts. And, if can all be controlled via Traeger's App.

Traeger Ironwood Pellet Smoker Grill, Electric Wood Pellet Grill: was $1,999 now $1,599 at Amazon Right now you can save 20% on this versatile grill and smoker, which features a super smoke mode and WiFIRE App control, allowing you to control your grill from anywhere. It offers versatile 6-in-1 cooking power, with grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and BBQ on one electric wood pellet grill. Activate Super Smoke mode to infuse our food with an extra wood-fired flavor.

Traeger Traeger Ironwood 885 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker: was $1,499 now $1,299 at Amazon With a spacious 885 sq. in. cooking area, this wood pellet smoker is perfect for hosting large gatherings, cooking up to 10 whole chickens or 7 racks of ribs at once. The 6-in-1 electric smoker allows you to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and BBQ — all with the natural flavor of hardwood pellets. And you can up the intensity with Super Smoke Mode, and connect the the Traeger App to manage temperature, timers and probe readings remotely. That's ideal for long smokes.

Traeger Ironwood XL Wood Pellet Smoker Grill: was $1,999 now $1,799 at Amazon If you're planning on feeding a crowd, and then some, Traeger's IronWood XL Wood Pellet Smoker Grill is a perfect choice. With 924 sq of cooking area, it can handle 12 chickens, or 9 racks or ribs. Featuring a Super Smoke Mode, it pushes out real hardwood smoke at the touch of a button, and delivers bold flavor without gas or charcoal.