I ran out of ice at a summer party, and this genius gadget saved the day (and impressed my guests)

With summer drawing to a close, many of us had been taking full advantage of the recent heatwave. And I loved nothing more than hosting backyard gatherings, which is precisely how I celebrated my birthday — on one of the hottest days of the year.

And while the sunny weather provided the perfect occasion for hosting a barbecue and keeping drinks chilled, I soon faced that classic hosting crisis— my ice cube supply had entirely melted away.

Just when I’d feared my guests would be stuck sipping lukewarm drinks, I whipped out this clever gadget (in storage) to put its cooling claims to the test.

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Designed to produce fresh ice nuggets on demand in just six minutes, the CASO IceChef Compact Ice Cube Maker churns out 500 grams per hour —ensuring your parties stay well supplied.

Admittedly, I’d always considered such appliances as novelty items. But when I put this machine to work during my hosting emergency, the results truly blew me away.

Here’s how my instant ice maker saved the day — leaving my guests totally impressed.

Getting started

Caso ice cube maker with ice forming (Image credit: Future)

Getting the gadget ready was straightforward — just fill the water tank, choose between small or large ice ‘nugget’ options, and tap the start button. On the control touchpad, it also alerts you when the ice tray is full or when you need to add more water.

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I also loved its portable, space-saving design featuring a handy carrying handle. Though it feels slightly heavy, it sat neatly on my floor without cluttering the area.

You just leave it to work its magic, while the handy control panel alerts you when the ice basket reaches full capacity.

Ice, Ice (baby!)

Caso ice cube maker with basket full of ice (Image credit: Future)

Watching fresh ice form instantly before your eyes is fascinating. And I was genuinely amazed when, within just six minutes, the machine dropped the first handful of perfectly-formed ‘nuggets’ directly into the removable collection basket.

I was even more impressed when it filled an entire basket with ready-made ice in under 40 minutes. I had the option of either removing the ice basket or use the mini ice scoop — which was perfect for topping up drinks on demand. Better still, it didn’t cost me anything, saving me from a frantic run to the grocery store to buy bags of ice.

Perhaps the only caveat is that it can be pretty noisy once it’s in full action. However, this proved to be a minor issue amidst all the background party noise.

Cleaning and maintaining it is pretty fuss-free too, as it comes with a self-cleaning function and removable ice cube tray for extra convenience.

Verdict

Needless to say, what I had thought to be just a ‘gimmicky’ gadget ended up being one of my must-have essentials for summer hosting. It’s hard to find fault with my ice cube maker, and I’m not entirely sure how much electricity it uses with each use.

Personally, I still plan on relying on traditional ice cube moulds for everyday freezing. However, if you ever do get stuck once your supply runs out (especially at a party), I’ll definitely recommend keeping one of these genius gadgets on standby.

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