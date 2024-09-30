I banished spiders with this $3 cleaning hack — and it actually worked

When it comes to dealing with creepy crawlies, spider invasions can be unnerving. Not only can these pests hide in every corner, but can leave unsightly cobwebs in your home. And if you’ve spotted more spiders than usual, you’re not the only one.

According to pest control professionals, winter is the peak season for spiders and other unpleasant pests to enter our warm homes seeking shelter and food sources. And it seemed like my own spider quota had been rising as the temperatures dropped. Knowing how to get rid of spiders can be tricky; there wasn’t a week when I didn’t hear the shriek of my son rushing out of a room due to an eight-legged creature. So I was on a mission to banish spiders for good.

Having tried many methods — from sealing entry points around windows to chemical sprays, it was this simple $3 cleaning hack that actually worked. In fact, members of the ‘Cleantok’ community on TikTok have sworn by this method. So what is this clever trick?

Repel spiders with scents

Image shows a bottle of peppermint essential oil (Image credit: Getty Images)

Simply mix a few drops of peppermint essential oil with water in a small bottle. Spray directly into corners, around cracks and any other trouble areas where you often spot spiders. What’s more, I added a few drops to my oil burner and placed it on my windowsills. Essential oils can also be added to homemade cleaning products to help deodorize surfaces.

While the fresh scent instantly made my entire home smell nice, spiders, on the other hand, find this fragrance repulsive. In fact, strong, plant-extracted oils such as peppermint, eucalyptus or cinnamon oil are an effective repellent for most household pests including mice , ants , and more.

After doing this ritual every day for two weeks, I noticed that we didn’t see any eight-legged visitors at night. Plus, I was happy to use a non-toxic spider repellent to banish spiders. Best of all, it didn’t cost a thing and since you only need a few drops to a long way. Just beware to use it around pets, as it might be harmful if accidentally ingested.

Horbäach Peppermint Essential Oil: $3 @ Amazon

This pure peppermint oil is paraben free, and provides a fresh scent. Versatile to use in aromatherapy, or in an oil or reed diffuser. And while the fragrance is pleasant to our senses, it is also known to be a natural pest repellent.

A spider on the floor in a home next to a rug (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you want to spider-proof your home, always maintain regular cleaning and use a powerful vacuum cleaner to deal with cobwebs immediately. “Regular cleaning and dusting will also help in getting rid of spiders’ webs and egg sacs,” adds Allan Bossel, Operations Expert at BBE Bed Bug Exterminator . “Some essential oils like peppermint, eucalyptus, and citrus can be used as natural repellents. Spraying them over doors and frames can make spiders go away.”

Plus, it will leave your home smelling fresh all day too. So it’s a win-win!