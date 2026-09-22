Fall is officially here! If outdoor adventures are topping your agenda this season, now is the perfect time to give your gear a bit of a refresh. Fortunately, retailers like Amazon and REI are knocking up to 50% off camping gear from brands like Coleman, Patagonia, Columbia, YETI and more.

Whether you're in the market for a new sleeping bag, some outdoor cooking essentials, tents or hiking apparel, I've rounded up my favorite camping finds starting at just $16. I recommend happy campers and outdoor enthusiasts hop on these deals ASAP.

Best Camping Apparel Deals

Patagonia: up to 50% off @ REI

Whether you're heading out on an adventure or you're just looking for some new wardrobe pieces, Patagonia is the perfect brand to shop for stylish and rugged clothes and accessories. Especially right now since REI is knocking up to 50% off some of our favorite styles. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Benton Springs Full Zip (Women's): was $65 now $45 at Amazon Depending on your color and size selection, this soft and cozy full-zip fleece can be yours for as low as $37. The Barton Springs jacket features a 100% polyester fleece construction, two zippered hand-warmer pockets and an adjustable hem. Read more Read less ▼

Free Country Get Out There Convertible Pants (Women's): was $70 now $48 at REI Not sure if you want to wear pants or shorts on your next hike? No problem! These versatile pants offer style, comfort — and removable legs. You can take them from hiking pants to shorts in just second thanks removable zip off legs. They're also quick drying and stretchy. Read more Read less ▼

Vuori Long Sleeve Strato Graphic Tee (Men's): was $69 now $53 at REI You can always use an extra long sleeve tee in your wardrobe — and this one will quickly become your favorite. This super soft piece of workout gear will be your go-to during your workouts, weekend adventures and lounge sessions. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% The North Face Alta Vista Rain Jacket (Women's): was $160 now $79 at REI The North Face Alta Vista Rain Jacket is the kind of shell you’ll thank yourself for when the rain hits mid-hike or dog walk. It’s breathable, practical, and full of easy-access pockets. It looks great outdoors and just as good around town. I never travel without a waterproof jacket for fall city breaks, and this one fits the bill perfectly. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Houdini Jacket (Men's): was $109 now $82 at REI Lightweight and compact enough to stuff into a back pocket yet warm and weather-resistant enough to keep you dry and comfy in moderate rain and chilliness, the Patagonia Houdini really lives up to its magical name. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Sima Hoody (Men's): was $160 now $119 at REI This chic zip-up jacket is designed with backpackers and hikers in mind. Weighing just over six ounces, it's made from synthetic fabric with UPF 50+ sun protection. Nice and breathable, the fabric is also moisture-wicking to keep you dry. Read more Read less ▼

Best Camping Gear Deals

Camping deals: up to 30% off @ REI

Do you have some hiking or camping trips coming up on the agenda? Well, we have some exciting news for you! REI is slashing the prices on everything you need for your adventures, including tents, backpacks, sleeping bags and much more. Read more Read less ▼

UCO ECO 4-Piece Mess Kit: was $19 now $16 at REI This is the perfect addition to your camp kitchen! The 4-piece set includes 1 bowl/container, 1 lid/plate, 1 ECO utility spork and a reusable tether, making it ideal when you're enjoying a meal in the great outdoors. Read more Read less ▼

YETI Yonder Water Bottle with Yonder Straw Cap (20 oz): was $22 now $17 at Amazon While it lacks insulation, this Yonder water bottle is one of the best-looking drinkware options from Yeti in my opinion. Its transparent design and color-matched lid look super sleek and give you a clear view of how much of your favorite drink you have left. Plus, the straw cap means you can sip with ease. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman LED Flashlight: was $19 now $17 at Amazon Need an affordable flashlight you can rely on? This Coleman flashlight lasts up to 200 hours on low or 1 hour on high. It's water resistant-properties make it perfect for camping or hiking. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Chiller Soft Coolers: was $32 now $22 at Amazon This portable cooler is ideal for toting along food and beverages on your daily hiking excursions, trips to the beach or just keeping your drinks cold at the campground. It will retain ice for 12 hours and you don't need to worry about spills thanks to its leakproof design. The cooler also features an adjustable padded sling strap and padded side handles for easy transporting to the top of the mountain. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Cookout 12-Piece BBQ Grill Tool Kit: was $46 now $34 at Amazon Grill like a pro in no time with this 12-piece stainless steel grilling tool set that is durable and heavy-duty enough for outdoor use. You'll get all the tools you need to cook up a delicious meal in the great outdoors — and a carrying case that will hold it all. You'll also get plenty of use out of the kit whether you're barbecuing in the backyard or you're cooking up dinner on the campsite. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Big-N-Tall Quad Chair: was $64 now $54 at Amazon This another great camping chair option that has an oversized seat and large feet to prevent tipping. This portable folding chair will hold your drinks and its water-resistant sleeve protects phones and other electronic devices from the elements. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman NorthStar 1500 Lumens Propane Lantern: was $69 now $59 at Amazon No one wants to be stuck in the woods in the dark. (Maybe some people, but definitely not me). Shed some light on your campground set up with this propane lantern that shines up to 1500 lumens. Light your lantern by hitting the push-button ignition — no need to pack matches. It can run up to 9 hours on low or 4 hours on high with one 16.4 oz. propane cylinder (sold separately). Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Sundome Camping Tent: was $117 now $78 at Amazon Despite its affordable price, Coleman assures that this two-person tent blocks wind and rain and is easy to set up. Plus, it has an e-port, so you don't have to go without home comforts like electricity inside your tent. Shoppers on Amazon also love it, as it boasts a strong 4.6-star rating based on over 17,000 reviews. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler: was $109 now $67 at Amazon Whether you're heading to the campground or the tailgate, this 62 qt cooler is sure to come in handy. It's insulated for multi-day ice retention and can hold up to 50 cans and 26 pounds of ice. It's also equipped with heavy-duty wheels and an easy-tow handle, so you can simply bring it where it needs to go. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Weatherproof Bench: was $174 now $164 at Amazon This lightweight and portable bench only weighs 8 pounds but it can miraculously hold up to 450 pounds. The sturdy bench is the perfect two-seater for relaxing by the campfire with a loved one. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Classic 3-Burner Propane Camping Stove: was $220 now $156 at Amazon Cook up your campfire favorites on this camping stove featuring three burners that evenly radiate heat for precise cooking and temperature control. You don't even need a match to ignite it — simply push the start button to get cooking. It also features panels to shield burners from the wind or you can fold them down to use as side tables. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Camping Cot (Twin): was $234 now $171 at Amazon Camping doesn't always have to mean you won't get a good night's sleep! For instance, this camping cot is essentially a twin size bed. It's portable, comfortable and supportive. It quickly inflates with a 4D battery pump and even has an integrated side table with a cup holder for convenience. Read more Read less ▼

Save 12% Coleman Roadtrip 225: was $364 now $319 at Amazon Need a portable grill that's ready to hit the road? This Coleman grill is over $100 off on Amazon. Ideal for camping, tailgating and roadtrips, the versatile appliance has quick-fold legs and wheels, as well as an easy setup and tear-down. It's perfect to bring along on any outdoor adventure. Read more Read less ▼

YETI Hopper M Series Backpack: was $325 now $260 at Amazon If you love adventure almost as much as you love beer, this convenient and secure backpack cooler is a must-have. The YETI Hopper can carry up to 36 cans of your favorite beverage while keeping your hands free — and most importantly, your drinks ice cold. Read more Read less ▼

Big Agnes Wyoming Trail 2 Tent: was $649 now $415 at REI This 2-person, 3-season tent is a whopping 36% off right now at REI! It features an oversized front vestibule with 2 awning doors that provide plenty of space for gear storage or just hanging out in a covered space. Read more Read less ▼