SharkNinja’s AquaReach just reinvented wet-dry vacs with an extendable wand

SharkNinja, known for making some of the best vacuums, has launched AquaReach — a 2-in-1 wet-and-dry vacuum and mop designed to go far beyond cleaning floors.

Inspired by social media cleaning hacks to reach places that standard floor cleaners cannot, the $399 AquaReach goes beyond the ordinary core-cleaning capabilities. Apart from the standard floor cleaner design, AquaReach includes an extendible wand to reach elevated surfaces and tight spaces.

AquaReach tackles more messes in one

(Image credit: SharkNinja)

Consumers have shared countless cleaning hacks, some of which Tom’s Guide has covered: wrapping dryers sheets around vacuum nozzles, taping microfiber cloths to cleaning tools, and inventing DIY workarounds to get the job done.

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SharkNinja says those videos weren’t just clever hacks; they revealed an unmet need that vacuums hadn’t addressed.

“People weren’t creating cleaning hacks because they wanted to — they were creating them because they had to,” says Petra Oman, VP of Marketing at SharkNinja in a press release. “They showed us what was missing.

“AquaReach was built around the way people were already cleaning, combining vacuuming, mopping and extended reach so they can tackle more of the mess in one routine.”

I’m thinking one tool that does multiple jobs cuts down chore time — you’re no longer having to improvise or pick up another appliance to get a job done.

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SharkNinja AquaReach Vacuum Mop: $399 at SharkNinja Shark's latest vacuum mop goes beyond the floor, cleaning both wet and dry messes. Designed for hard surfaces, it offers both powerful suction and mopping simultaneously, with a 40-minute runtime.

Cleaning messes beyond the floor

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

We all know that real-life messes don’t stay on the floor. Food splatters on cabinet fronts, and grime builds around toilet bases. Life happens, and messes aren’t just dry.

That’s why SharkNinja has combined a wet and dry vacuum to tackle what we all face every day. With the AquaReach, the brushroll rotates continuously, working with a powerful jet of cleaning solution to loosen and scrub stuck-on debris, while Shark's powerful suction lifts away dirt and dirty liquid simultaneously.

And when you need to clean up more than just the floor, the integrated extendable wand offers the same vacuuming and mopping power with more flexibility.

What's more, the appliance comes with two specialized tools — a stain scrubber and detailer mop. With a targeted spray and powerful suction, the stain scrubber is designed to remove stuck-on messes from the floor, baseboards, window sills, behind toilets and bathtub ledges. Meanwhile, the detailer mop reaches under furniture, along edges and into tight corners.

And while cleaning your floors, the brush roll is continuously refreshed — preventing dirty water and debris from redistributing a mess on your floors. That’s thanks to the dual-tank system, which keeps clear and dirty water separate, and an on-dock rinse cycle that flushes the brush roll after every use.

And for an even better clean...

(Image credit: SharkNinja)

SharkNinja hasn’t just launched one new appliance; you can also choose the AquaReach Pro. What’s the difference? The Pro version has the additional Total Self-Cleaning and Drying System, and its Self-Sanitizing dock rinses the brushroll and dries it with heated air up to 160°F. According to SharkNinja, this helps reduce odors and eliminate 99.9% of bacteria from the brushroll.

It also offers an edge-optimization nozzle that cleans closer to baseboards and edges, and an LED reveal beam that illuminates hidden dust, crumbs and other debris.

But you do have to pay more for the AquaReach Pro, which is available for $529 direct from SharkNinja.

(Image credit: SharkNinja)

We're still waiting to get our hands on SharkNinja’s newest appliance, but I'm eager to put it up against Tineco's Floor One S6 wet and dry vacuum and Eureka's RapidWash Floor Cleaner, to see if the additional wand is a worthy extra.

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