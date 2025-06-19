I've kept iPhones for 5 years and Nutribullets for 8 — here's how I nurture my tech and stretch its lifespan

Yes, it's true. Tech is expensive and I am poor. Luckily, I've been able to keep iPhones going for over 5 years (multiple times!), Nutribullets for 8 years, and I'm into my third year with my beloved MacBook Pro (and it runs just as well today as it did when I unboxed it).

So how do I do it? Well, I follow the guidelines set out by the manufacturers — I don't push my gadgets to the limits and I respect their desire to rest. Secondly, I ensure I future-proof my gear by getting the best specs for my personal requirements, which means I don't have to upgrade very often.

And the most important one of all? I take care of my stuff. I clean it and store it properly. If you follow my tips, I'm sure you'll be able to keep tech going for as long as possible.

Tech tip #1: I follow the user manual

If a phone's instructions say "don't submerge in water", then don't submerge your phone in water.

All jokes aside, this is actually a really important point. It's the most important point in this article. Nutribullet advises against blending dry ingredients as it can damage the blades.

More often than not, home appliances like coffee machines and air fryers specify "suitable for private domestic use only." Products like these are only intended to be used a few times a day.

Think of it like this: if a coffee machine is used thirty times a day for a year, that's almost 11,000 coffees. However, if a coffee machine is used twice a day for a year, that's only 730 coffees, meaning it would take 15 years to make the same amount of beverages.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As a result, I don't expect my tech to do more than it promises.

My iPhone 11 lasted 5 years before I upgraded. I didn't even need to upgrade (it still worked perfectly fine). I upgraded to my current phone because I'd just sold my car and I had a bit of spare cash (for the first time ever).

Why did my iPhone last so long? I don't overuse it. My screen time is maximum 4 hours a day and I tend not to use my phone for hours on cellular.

However, if you use your phone for work, you obviously won't have this luxury. I recommend following the phone manufacturer's advice in this case: Apple, for instance, recommends updating software often and using low power mode. This advice may change based on manufacturer.

Tech tip #2: I get the product with the specs I need

To illustrate this point, I'm going to take you back to 2017. I needed a new MacBook, seeing as I was at college and taking my incredibly heavy laptop into school was too laborious and gave me permanent backache.

I was also a student, so I wasn't exactly rolling in cash. I went to the Apple Store and bought the cheapest MacBook there — it cost me about £900 ($1,200 roughly). It also had a 128GB SSD and just 8GB of RAM.

Did this MacBook last me a long time? Yes and no. I ended up using this laptop until 2022 when it quite literally died. It only worked while plugged in and if I tried to run more than one app at once it sounded like a jet engine. I also had to have an external hard drive plugged in at all times to access my files.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Just because something is expensive doesn't mean it'll last a long time. It's about evaluating what you need for the future.

So in 2022, when I finally had scrounged enough money to upgrade, I got the top-of-the-range model. I upgraded from an M1 chip to an M1 Max, upgraded to 1TB of storage, and upgraded the RAM.

And now? Three years later, my MacBook Pro still runs like the day I unboxed it. It runs games, video editing software, and other demanding apps without breaking a sweat.

So I would recommend getting the top end product (if you can afford it, of course). In other cases, this would look like getting a (highly-rated) $800 espresso machine instead of an "it'll do" $200 one. If you don't need to replace something as often, you'll save money in the long run.

Just because something is expensive, though, doesn't mean it'll last a long time. It's about evaluating what you need for the future. I learned from my 2017 mistake and I didn't impulsively buy my new MacBook. I consolidated all the information available to me, researched my specs, and made the purchase only once I was 100% certain.

Tech tip #3: I maintain my products

I know this one seems obvious, but it's actually really important. Maintenance encompasses loads of stuff: cleaning, storing in the appropriate place and replacing faulty parts.

For example, if your screen cracks, you should probably go and get a replacement before the crack gets worse. Similarly, if you throw your headphones on the floor instead of keeping them in the case, they probably won't last for very long.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

My iPhone 11 screen never cracked because I had a really good phone case and screen protector. Now, with my iPhone 16, I have the best iPhone 16 phone case to ensure my phone doesn't smash again.

This goes for everything I own: I empty and clean my Dyson Gen5Detect vacuum regularly, I descale my De'Longhi La Specialista Opera every month (I live in a hard water area), and I dust my Bose Smart Soundbar every few days (this prevents particles getting in the speaker mechanism).

If you follow these three tips, then you'll probably end up saving money in the long run. Your tech will last longer and, in time, save you $$$.