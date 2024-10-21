Hurry! Save over $200 on Whirlpool’s Fully Integrated Dishwasher just in time for Thanksgiving

A good dishwasher is a kitchen must-have, especially as party season approaches. After all, you don’t want to be stuck, knee-deep in soap suds, after spending hours in the kitchen preparing a feast while your guests enjoy all the fun.

Thankfully, there’s no need to wait for Black Friday deals to pick up one of the best dishwashers at a bargain price. So, if you’re faced with an inefficient, broken down or just badly out-of-date dishwasher, throw your washing-up gloves aside and get shopping.

Right now, Whirlpool’s 24-inch Fully Integrated Dishwasher WDP540HAMZ is just $458 at A J Madison , saving you a massive $221.

Whirlpool Fully Integrated Dishwasher WDP540HAMZ: was $679 now $458 @ AjMadison

This Whirlpool dishwasher is voted the best value in our buying guide and features 12 place settings, 5 wash cycles and two dry cycles. Although there's no delay start or glassware cycle, it's gives a good cleaning performance, has a spacious internal design and comes it at an affordable price.

This Whirlpool dishwasher provides reliable performance at a reasonable price. Although it doesn’t have some of the bells and whistles that other, more premium, dishwashers boast, such as a setting for glassware, a delay start, or smart connectivity, it’s still a good performer and covers the basics of what you’d expect from a dishwasher.

Measuring 24-inches across, it has a stainless steel finish door and a long pocket style handle, with the controls on the top section of the door, which all combine to give it a sleek appearance.

Its five wash cycles include Boost, which cleans up tough messes without a pre-rinse, Heavy, Extended Soak, Normal, and Quick Wash. It also includes a Sani Rinse Option, eliminating 99.99% of food soil bacteria and reaching a final rinse temperature greater than 150°F. A Heated Dry Option also allows you to use a clean, dry dish straight from the dishwasher, and an Extended Dry Cycle, extends the dry cycle by about 30 minutes.

This dishwasher is also exceptionally quiet and runs at 55 dBA, meaning it won’t disturb you while it’s cleaning the dishes. Apart from its standard two racks, it has three 5-inch cup racks on the upper rack. These can each fit two cups or small bowls each, freeing up more space below. However, for flexibility, the extra racks can be folded down out of the way to accommodate taller items.

This Whirlpool dishwasher is a winner with consumers, who praise how well it cleans tough grime the first time and how quietly it runs. We think it’s great value for an everyday appliance that takes the hard work out of the chores.