Score! Get this Blink security cam bundle for just $49 ahead of Prime Day

Updating your home security system is a great way to keep your family and property protected whether you're home or away. Prime Day is one of the best time's of year to save on Amazon hardware, including the popular Blink smart cams. However, you don't have to wait until actual Prime Day deals start because it doesn't get better than this early deal.

Right now, this Blink Outdoor 4 and Blink Mini 2 bundle is $49 at Amazon . You get a Blink Outdoor 4 camera — which just so happens to be our editor's choice pick — and one Blink Mini indoor cam, for a total savings of $89 (64% off.) This is an insanely good deal considering buying one Blink Outdoor 4 cam on its own is priced at $89.

Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini 2 bundle: was $139 now $49 @ Amazon

This bundle deal gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 camera and a Blink Mini 2 indoor camera for 64% off their combined price. The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. Plus, the Blink Mini 2 is a well-designed, inexpensive indoor camera with a host of useful settings and features.

We consider the Blink Outdoor 4 to be the best outdoor security camera for those on a budget. Not only can it help protect your home and areas of your property, but it will also give you some peace of mind whenever you're away from home. In our Blink Outdoor 4 review, we praised this camera for its affordable price, easy setup and long battery life. We also called it "the best cheap outdoor security camera," which is a pretty big deal considering how many different companies make reasonably priced outdoor cameras.

Meanwhile, the Blink Mini 2 is a capable indoor camera that is packed with useful features and settings, including 1080p HD live view, night view in color, a built-in spotlight, a wider field of view and crisp two-way audio. We noted in our Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration you can't go wrong here.

All you have to do is set up your camera(s), download the Blink app, and in just seconds you'll be able to see what's happening around your home and speak to nearby people and pets — all from the Blink app on your smartphone! If you opt for the Blink subscription, prices start from $3/month or $100/year for an unlimited number of cameras. The Blink app gets you access to additional features like activity and privacy zones, temperature monitoring and more.

This Blink bundle is the perfect way to bring complete smart security to your home, inside and out. We don't know how long this deal will last so be sure to snag it before it disappears.