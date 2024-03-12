Amazon just slashed the price of our favorite budget home security camera

The best outdoor security cameras can help you keep an eye on your property all day and night. These cameras feature tough weatherproof exteriors and onboard batteries so that you can install them almost anywhere. However, this versatility also makes them quite expensive.

Right now, Blink’s Outdoor 4 (4th gen) is just $64 at Amazon. That's 35% savings from its normal $100 price tag and its lowest price ever. Blink’s battery-powered HD camera packs a sharp 1080p picture and has a comprehensive app.

Blink Outdoor 4: was $99 now $64 @ Amazon

This fully wireless security camera shoots crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. It earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. This sale brings the Blink Outdoor 4 camera down to its lowest price ever.

Price check: $99 @ Best Buy

In our Blink Outdoor 4 review, our tester praised Blink's app easy-to-use interface which lets you adjust clip length, control light brightness, and create custom motion zones. The Blink Outdoor 4 is also the first generation of Blink Outdoor cameras to support person detection, which reduces false alerts to save on battery life. You can expect this camera to run for up to two years off of just two AA batteries.

Like most security cameras, the advanced person detection feature and cloud video storage is locked behind a subscription. This starts from Blink Basic at $3/month to store 60 days of rolling footage in the cloud. You can store video locally using the Blink Sync Module 2 and your own USB thumb drive.

The Blink Outdoor 4 uses infrared night vision to light up subjects in the dark. You can drastically improve its lowlight performance with the Blink Outdoor Floodlight Mount ($39, Amazon). The camera snaps into this D-cell battery-powered accessory and clips onto your vinyl siding without requiring you to drill any holes or run wiring. Its 700-lumen light output reaches over 15 feet away to illuminate paths and people as they approach for an extra layer of security to deter trespassers.