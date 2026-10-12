From thumbstick stools to D-pad platters, IKEA's XBOX collaboration is a gamer's dream

Now this is a lot of fun! IKEA recently revealed its new YXSTABY collaboration with XBOX: a cool series of home decor items inspired by the iconic gaming brand.

What's really cool about these pieces is that they avoid the obvious choices. Sure, the D-Pad cushion is instantly recognisable (and it looks great), but there's also a thumb pad stool, plus a gorgeous controller platter and some nicely functional pieces like a controller display and a comfortable lounge chair.

Best of all, these items stick to IKEA's usual affordable prices, so you won't break the bank if you pick up a few pieces. I really like these. If you're interested in adding a few to your own home, check out the complete range below.

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