From thumbstick stools to D-pad platters, IKEA's XBOX collaboration is a gamer's dream
Turn your space into a gamer's paradise with these great items
Now this is a lot of fun! IKEA recently revealed its new YXSTABY collaboration with XBOX: a cool series of home decor items inspired by the iconic gaming brand.
What's really cool about these pieces is that they avoid the obvious choices. Sure, the D-Pad cushion is instantly recognisable (and it looks great), but there's also a thumb pad stool, plus a gorgeous controller platter and some nicely functional pieces like a controller display and a comfortable lounge chair.
Best of all, these items stick to IKEA's usual affordable prices, so you won't break the bank if you pick up a few pieces. I really like these. If you're interested in adding a few to your own home, check out the complete range below.
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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