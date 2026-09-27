I transformed an empty room into the ultimate gaming sanctuary — from a 65-inch OLED to a Star Wars pinball machine

When I bought my home in 2022, I had big dreams of turning my partially finished basement into a proper home cinema. Then came two years of above-average snowfall that flooded my basement and destroyed any chance I had of making it into a fun place to be.

In 2026, I decided I would finally address future water damage and, in the process, turn it into a gaming room that I can hang out in with friends and family.

The results can be seen in the video below, but with a new Samsung S95H OLED in tow, my favorite Xbox Series X and PS5 games have never looked better. At some point I’ll probably swap things around to make this a home cinema space replete with an ultra-short throw projector and tower speakers, but for now, this gaming room is the perfect place to unwind after a long day of work.

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