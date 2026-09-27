I transformed an empty room into the ultimate gaming sanctuary — from a 65-inch OLED to a Star Wars pinball machine

When I bought my home in 2022, I had big dreams of turning my partially finished basement into a proper home cinema. Then came two years of above-average snowfall that flooded my basement and destroyed any chance I had of making it into a fun place to be.
In 2026, I decided I would finally address future water damage and, in the process, turn it into a gaming room that I can hang out in with friends and family.
The results can be seen in the video below, but with a new Samsung S95H OLED in tow, my favorite Xbox Series X and PS5 games have never looked better. At some point I’ll probably swap things around to make this a home cinema space replete with an ultra-short throw projector and tower speakers, but for now, this gaming room is the perfect place to unwind after a long day of work.
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Nick Pino heads up the TV and AV verticals at Tom's Guide and covers everything from OLED TVs to the latest wireless headphones. He was formerly the Senior Editor, TV and AV at TechRadar (Tom's Guide's sister site) and has previously written for GamesRadar, Official Xbox Magazine, PC Gamer and other outlets over the last decade. Not sure which TV you should buy? Drop him an email or tweet him on Twitter and he can help you out.
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