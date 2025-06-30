Hurry! This portable cooling fan from Shark is $40 off in early Prime Day sales

In the words of Glenn Frey, the heat is on. This week looks set to deliver another mini heatwave which makes it even more important to stay hydrated and keep cool.

One of the best ways to do so is by investing in a portable fan and right now, Shark's FlexBreeze HydroGo is currently slashed by 20% at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $119.

The deal covers all the different colors of the fan, apart from Quartz which is currently unavailable.

Save $30 Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo: was $149 now $119 at Amazon The FlexBreeze HydroGo is selling out fast. This innovative and portable cooling solution brings the breeze both indoors and outdoors. Plus, with cutting-edge misting technology, it creates a spa-like cooling effect that will see temperatures dropping and life in the sunshine improving. With rechargeable batteries, it can last up to 12 hours, keeping you cool and comfy.

The FlexBreeze HydroGo launched back in March, but with temperatures looking to hit the high 70's towards the end of the first week of July, it's fair to say there's an uptick of interest in Shark's little fan. In fact, it looks like Amazon has had to restock as last week a number of different colorways were unavailable.

You're also likely to have seen this little guy pop up on TikTok or Instagram in recent weeks. It seems like it's fast becoming this summer's Stanley water bottle.

The beauty of this fan is that it's portable — so you can take it with you when you leave the safety of home A/C to venture into the backyard or out to the park. It's got a carry handle, weighs only 5lbs and, according to Shark, has a battery life of 12 hours.

The fan produces evaporative misting with ultra-fine droplets that aim to reduce temperatures by up to 5°C/41°F.

The fan produces evaporative misting with ultra-fine droplets that aim to reduce temperatures by up to 5°C/41°F. Naturally, Shark recommends you only engage the mist feature outside — so your interior doesn't get all wet — but that's entirely up to you.

In fact, when my colleague Millie tried the larger Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo out for herself and felt that it probably could have performed better — she notes that's the one thing you need to know about before you buy it.

Given how popular this fan is proving to be on social media, I'd recommend grabbing this deal to guarantee a more comfortable night's sleep. Just bear in mind that Amazon's Prime Day promotion is coming up, so we could see a greater discount later in July — if you're prepared to roll the dice.