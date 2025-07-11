This neck fan saved me in a heatwave — and it’s your last chance to grab this great deal for Prime Day
Beat the heat with this summer essential
Summer is officially here, and like many, I’ve been melting in these hot temperatures.
Be it commuting, going for a jog or just sitting at my desk on a sweltering day, there’s no escaping the constant beads of sweat around my brow and neck.
That was until I bought a rechargeable neck fan, which has literally saved me in a heatwave. And if you’re looking for a last-minute deal for Amazon Prime Day, take it from me, this instant cooling gadget will be a worthwhile purchase.
Right now, the JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan is just $26 from $33 at Amazon. That’s a decent 22% discount, saving you some spare cash.
So if you want to keep cool all summer, this is your last chance to snap up this great neck fan deal.
This rechargeable neck fan designed to blow cool air, comes with five powerful speeds. Simply press the power button repeatedly, to adjust to your needs. Designed to keep you cool in comfort,it’s ultra-lights and made of anti-greasy ABS and silicone. It’s also quiet enough to hear background noise, and its charge lasts up to 16 hours.
Unlike handheld fans (I have several), this neck fan takes out the hassle and is a great, hands-free way to keep cool all day long.
Simply choose from a five-gear speed setting at just a touch of a button, which will give you a cool breeze. Plus, it's quiet enough to have a conversation.
Not only is it ultralight to wear around the neck, but it also has a bendable/flexi design so you can adjust it to whatever feels comfortable. I particularly like the fact that it can easily bend and fit inside my bag.
So whether you’re travelling, doing an activity or on vacation, I’d recommend grabbing this last-minute Prime Day deal for summer!
As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, 'must-have' home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy 'how to' features.
Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.
With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!
