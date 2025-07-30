I tried this viral handheld fan that's blowing up on TikTok — and it's $21 off at Amazon right now

Anyone living on the east coast can tell you it’s been a broiler fest the last week because of the relenting heatwave going on. Luckily, I ditched my old handheld fan for this viral one I saw on TikTok — and it feels like I'm being blasted with cool air from a jet engine. Plus, it’s $21 off for a limited time.

Amazon has the JisuLife Handheld Fan Ultra2 on sale for $68. It’s exactly the kind of thing I recommend you bring with you everywhere because it’ll cool you fast when you need it.

JisuLife Handheld Fan Ultra2 : was $90 now $68 at Amazon Feel the power of a jet engine in your hand with the JisuLife Handheld Fan Ultra2. This handheld fan delivers impressive air flow thanks to its bladeless design and 75000RPM high-speed motor that delivers peak speeds up to 42 mph.

For years I’ve leaned on those USB-C fans I attach to my phone’s charging port, but while they’re convenient to carry around, they’re not all that powerful. I watched a few videos on TikTok for the JisuLife Handheld Fan Ultra2, which has been tipped as being one of the most powerful handheld fans available.

That’s because it’s designed unlike any other handheld fan I’ve tested. Instead of your traditional handheld that uses plastic blades to generate air flow, this one relies on concealed metal blades and a 75000RPM high-speed motor to generate peak wind speeds of 42 mph (19.2m/s). It’s even stronger than a traditional hair dryer.

I’m not kidding that it feels like a jet turbo engine whipping air at my face because that’s exactly how powerful it is. Although, I wouldn’t say it's the quietest either — especially when I set it to its maximum speed. I think 33% speed is more than sufficient to deliver the breeze, but it sounds just like a jet engine at 100%.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

It also comes with this funnel attachment that connects magnetically to the fan, which isolates the airflow into a more confined spot. At 100% speed, it almost makes me feel like I’m using my electric leaf blower because of how strong it is. In fact, it’s the sort of thing that helps with drying off my car after a wash. Instead of letting the water air dry, I’ve used the JisuLife Handheld Fan Ultra2 to blow away the water from the hood and other parts of my car.

Now, you might think all of this power compromises its battery life — but it doesn’t. This is because it comes with a 9,000 mAh battery that takes upwards of 2.5 hours to recharge. Depending on the speed, it can last anywhere from 2 to 6 hours. I try to carry as little as possible with me to work, but the JisuLife Handheld Fan Ultra2 is one of the few things I do carry.

