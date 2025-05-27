De'Longhi's new La Specialista Touch performs just like the Ninja Luxe Café, but looks so much better

De'Longhi just dropped its smartest automatic coffee maker yet. The La Specialista Touch is as clever as they come, offering guided grinding, tamping, and brewing, as well as an automatic steam wand.

De'Longhi's La Specialista Touch coffee maker launched in Europe back in March, but it's now available in the U.S. for $999 at DeLonghi.com.

The machine features a 3.5-inch intuitive touchscreen that takes you through every step of the coffee-making process. It's super responsive, and I personally love the look. It combines the classic style of a De'Longhi La Specialista with the smarts you'd expect from Ninja's Luxe Café.

De'Longhi La Specialista Touch: $999 at DeLonghi The De'Longhi La Specialista Touch brings exceptional coffee to your home with a simple, easy-to-use touchscreen that'll do the hard work for you. It's also the brand's smallest bean-to-cup machine yet, meaning it'll slot in nicely to your kitchen without taking up too much room.

The magic touch

(Image credit: De'Longhi)

There's a lot to like here. And I'd know, because as a U.K.-based writer, I had a head start in testing this flashy new model. For one, it's got 10 barista-style recipes and fully customizable drink options, which is a lot of versatility for an automatic coffee maker.

The interface is faultless, with De'Longhi's Bean Adapt technology guiding you through grinding settings and helping you adjust based on extraction times to optimize your espresso.

Plus, there's the Cool-Touch Auto Steam Wand, which'll take all the hard work out of steaming by doing it for you. If you like to get your latte art practice in, though, there's also a manual option.

I'm a fan of the De'Longhi La Specialista line, and we've tested a number of its models. There's the De'Longhi La Specialista Opera, which we awarded four-and-a-half stars in our full review and a spot in our best espresso machines list. And I can't forget the life-changing shot of espresso I made in the De'Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo.

I'll be writing my full review of the De'Longhi La Specialista Touch later this week.