I just discovered Breville's brass accents range, and I'm utterly obsessed

We love Breville (known as Sage in the U.K.) for making market-leading luxury appliances. But, if you're a gold-lover, you may have found yourself feeling a little disappointed over the years by the silver options on offer.

That's why I was so excited when I discovered the brand's brass accent range, which spans its much-loved appliances, from coffee makers, juicers, toaster ovens, and kettles. And it's available right now, with prices ranging from $229 to $1699.

So, if you're looking to elevate the aesthetic of your kitchen with brassy tones, then Breville has stepped up to the plate. And their collection comes in three unique colorways — Sea Salt, Damson Blue and Olive Tapenade.

Breville Barista Touch Impress: $1,699.95 at Breville For luxurious coffee at home, the Breville Barista Touch Impress is sure to do just that. With step-by-step guidance through the Impress Puck System, you'll have ground up fresh espresso in no time at all. Plus, they've added hands-free microfoam that works across a range of different milks. For brass accents, you'll pay an extra $200 than the usual retail price.

Breville Smart Kettle Luxe: $229.95 at Breville For $30 more than non-brass colors, this range turns the Smart Kettle Luxe into an extra luxurious experience. Brewing 7 cups with ease, it'll find the ideal temperature for you and stay there. And with the ability to pre-program, perfect tea and French Press coffee will only be a button away. There's no additional features with the brass range, but the accents add an extra level of design that elevates the smart appliance.

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer: $399.95 at Breville This Smart Oven Air Fryer has 11 smart cooking functions that'll have you cooking up treats in no time at all. And they've even thrown in Breville+ for free when you register, meaning you'll gain access to the brand's guided recipes, classes, cooks guides and more. You'll pay an extra $50 than the usual $349.95 for the privilege of the ultra luxurious range, but for an eye-catching piece in your kitchen, it may be worth the money.

Looking luxe

(Image credit: Breville)

Breville's brass accent range should come as no surprise, considering it's incredibly on-trend to have such a color palette running through your home right now. And, why wouldn't it be? Brass is glamorous, sophisticated and most alluringly, a warm tone. While cooking can sometimes feel like a chore, buying appliances you're proud of can certainly lighten the load — and many celebrities have jumped on the movement, introducing brass tones in their own kitchens.

Personally, I'm a huge fan of brass (if you couldn't tell already). To me, it screams vintage, yet luxurious and it's that twist between the modern and the past that I find fits right in to most home aesthetics.

But, while I'm eager to include brass in my home, I already have appliances that work. So, replacing them with a whole new brass range feels a little wild, yet I'm still sorely tempted. The choice doesn't end there either. Then, I'd have to decide which of Breville's impressive colors to go for out of the three on offer. For me, it's easily Sea Salt. For my mom, it'd easily be Olive Tapenade. For you, well, that's up to you.

Colorful kitchens

(Image credit: Breville)

Being colorful is clearly in right now. Unfortunately, I bought all my kitchen appliances when black was in. So while I'm off trend, you don't have to be. Brands across the world are launching products that adhere to the new love of color — with some channelling more confidence and boldness than others.

Let's talk about the Fellow Aiden released earlier this year in Matte White. While that's not a particular color pop as such, it's a bold move from the brand that once only released it in Black.

Then, there's the iconic Moccamaster in Ocean. A much bolder entry to the busy world of coffee makers and, in turn, perfectly capable of an impressive brew. And the SMEG color of the year, Jade Green.

There's clearly a trend emerging in 2025 and it's saying that color is in and the dark saturation of blacks and greys are taking a back seat.

Well, I sure wish someone had told me before I picked entirely slate grey matte kitchen cabinets.