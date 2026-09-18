I am not, by nature, a survival-game person. Chop the wood, mine the rock, watch the hunger bar, die, repeat — the genre's core loop has always struck me as a chore. So let me be upfront: I didn't come to Dune: Awakening as a fan of what it is. I came as a fan of where it's set.

This new console release feels built for someone like me. It includes a full single-player mode, adjustable difficulty, and multiplayer is now entirely optional. Developer Funcom has spent the year since its PC launch insisting that it was never really an MMO. Either way, you can now play it alone, at your own pace, the only way I ever wanted to set foot on Arrakis.

Dune: Awakening (PS5): $49 at Amazon Dune: Awakening is an online survival game set in the world of Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novels. Playable solo or online, you can create your character and then explore the deserts of Arrakis, taking on quests, crafting bases, and building your own spice empire.

A Gom Jabbar for the character select

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The fandom is rewarded immediately. Awakening opens not with a menu but with a memory: you're seated across from a Reverend Mother, and if you know Dune, your stomach drops. The Gom Jabbar. Pain as the price of proving you're human and not an animal.

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Except the questions aren't Paul's because in Awakening there is no Paul. This is an alternate timeline where Jessica bore Duke Leto a daughter, Leto lives, Atreides and Harkonnen grind through a war of assassins, and the Fremen have vanished. Your answers become your character — the series' most iconic scene, repurposed as a character creator.

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The homeworld is mostly flavor, giving you an emote and a few dialogue traits. I chose the music planet. Your caste carries real weight, though: it's your rung on the imperial ladder. You can choose a Bondsman from the educated citizen class that serves the Great Houses, a noble of some Na-familia, or a Pyon from the labor force the whole edifice rests on.

Then comes the choice that actually sets your trajectory, picking your Mentor. It defines your starting ability and initial skill tree, and roots your character in the universe from the first minute. And then it drops you onto Arrakis, and Arrakis does what it does. It tries to kill you.

The desert is your teacher

My first lesson came while I scrounged for the materials to build basic clothing. Unarmed, I was ambushed immediately: no grace period, no gentle tutorial bubble, no enemy waiting for me to gear up. I just died, with nothing to fight back with.

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It was frustrating, and players seeking a gentle curve will bounce off hard. Awakening does not hold your hand, and it does not care that you're new.

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But that frustration, that challenge, is the most faithful thing in the game. Arrakis isn't supposed to be fair — spice is worth killing over, and the planet breaks empires, because it is structurally hostile to human life. A Dune adaptation where the desert is a manageable nuisance would be a betrayal of the fantasy.

Playing alone only sharpens it. I thought solitude might shrink the game, but it did the opposite. With no one to lean on, every weakness was mine, making the game and landscape feel much vaster.

No spice without the heat

This game won't be for everyone, though. Without the lore in your bones, much of what thrilled me could read as tedium or punishment. And, for me, the combat doesn't quite sing. Ranged combat is fine, but I found the melee combat a little clunky at times.

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You can also turn the difficulty down and make the desert kinder to yourself any time you like. Which, if you're new to survival games, is quite the kindness, as it'll save you from rage quitting.

If you're a Dune fan, this one's definitely for you. Awakening understands that Arrakis is a character, and that its defining trait is that it would very much like you to die. Surviving it, badly, slowly, and with a fair amount of swearing, is exactly the point.

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