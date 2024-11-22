9 Xbox games just hit Black Friday prices — including 72% off Elden Ring

Deals
By
published

Premium games, budget prices

Elden Ring with Black Friday deal tag
(Image credit: Bandai Namco/FromSoftware)
Jump to:

Black Friday brings some of the best gaming deals of the year, and Amazon's Xbox discounts are particularly impressive right now. From recent releases to award-winning classics, these price cuts make building your game library much more affordable.

I've spotted some genuinely good deals, including Elden Ring at an incredibly low price ($19, down from $69) and significant savings on newer titles like Starfield. Whether you're into sprawling RPGs, shooters or sports titles, these deals offer serious value for Xbox users.

Quick links

Xbox Series X | S deals

Xbox Elden Ring
Xbox Elden Ring: was $69 now $19 at Amazon

FromSoftware's masterpiece at its lowest price ever. This challenging open-world RPG won Game of the Year for good reason — the deep combat system and haunting world design create an unforgettable experience. At $19, it's an absolute steal for dozens of hours of content.

View Deal
Xbox Hogwarts Legacy
Xbox Hogwarts Legacy: was $27 now $24 at Amazon

Live out your wizarding world fantasies in this expansive RPG. Create your own character and explore a richly detailed 1800s Hogwarts, complete with spell-casting, potion-making, and magical creatures. And I might be biased, but the Series X version looks particularly gorgeous.

View Deal
Xbox Minecraft with 3500 Minecoins
Xbox Minecraft with 3500 Minecoins : was $29 now $24 at Amazon

The ever-popular building game Minecraft now comes with 3500 Minecoins for the marketplace. Get access to new skins, texture packs, and worlds to expand your creative possibilities. Perfect for new players or those wanting to refresh their Minecraft experience.

View Deal
Xbox Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
Xbox Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War : was $69 now $31 at Amazon

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War combines a gripping campaign with robust multiplayer options. The Series X version includes enhanced visuals and faster loading times, while the zombies mode adds extra value. A solid price for both single and multiplayer content.

Xbox The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
Xbox The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition: was $39 now $32 at Amazon

The definitive version of this beloved RPG includes all DLC and Series X enhancements. With improved graphics, faster loading, and hundreds of hours of content, it's one of gaming's most complete packages — and hands down my most beloved game of all time. It also includes the acclaimed Blood and Wine expansion.

View Deal
Xbox EA SPORTS FC 25
Xbox EA SPORTS FC 25: was $69 now $34 at Amazon

EA's rebranded football series delivers refined gameplay and updated team rosters. The Series X version brings enhanced player models and smoother animations. A great entry point for the post-FIFA era of football games.

View Deal
Xbox EA SPORTS College Football 25
Xbox EA SPORTS College Football 25: was $69 now $41 at Amazon

The long-awaited return of college football gaming brings modern graphics and detailed team rosters. Features authentic stadiums, playbooks, and that electric college atmosphere. Perfect for fans who've been waiting years for a new college football game.

Xbox Star Wars Outlaws Limited Edition
Xbox Star Wars Outlaws Limited Edition: was $69 now $49 at Amazon

This Amazon-exclusive edition of the upcoming open-world Star Wars game includes bonus content. Explore the galaxy's criminal underworld between the events of Empire and Return of the Jedi. The savings on this make it a considerable deal for Star Wars fans.

View Deal
Xbox Starfield
Xbox Starfield: was $69 now $54 at Amazon

Bethesda's massive space RPG offers hundreds of planets to explore. Build your character, customize your ship, and uncover the mysteries of the cosmos. While it divided critics with its slower pace, if you enjoy games that let you take your time and gradually unfold, you'll find plenty to love here.

View Deal
Kaycee Hill
Kaycee Hill
Tutorials editor

Kaycee is an Editor at Tom’s Guide and has been writing for as long as she can remember. Her journey into the tech world began as Cazoo's Knowledge Content Specialist, igniting her enthusiasm for technology. When she’s not exploring the latest gadgets and innovations, Kaycee can be found immersed in her favorite video games, or penning her second poetry collection. 