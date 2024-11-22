9 Xbox games just hit Black Friday prices — including 72% off Elden Ring
Premium games, budget prices
Black Friday brings some of the best gaming deals of the year, and Amazon's Xbox discounts are particularly impressive right now. From recent releases to award-winning classics, these price cuts make building your game library much more affordable.
I've spotted some genuinely good deals, including Elden Ring at an incredibly low price ($19, down from $69) and significant savings on newer titles like Starfield. Whether you're into sprawling RPGs, shooters or sports titles, these deals offer serious value for Xbox users.
Quick links
- Elden Ring: was $69 now $19 @ Amazon
- Hogwarts Legacy: was $27 now $24 @ Amazon
- Minecraft with 3500 Minecoins: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: was $69 now $31 @ Amazon
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition: was $39 now $32 @ Amazon
- EA SPORTS FC 25: was $69 now $34 @ Amazon
- EA SPORTS College Football 25: was $69 now $41 @ Amazon
- Star Wars Outlaws Limited Edition: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon
- Starfield Standard Edition: was $69 now $54 @ Amazon
Xbox Series X | S deals
FromSoftware's masterpiece at its lowest price ever. This challenging open-world RPG won Game of the Year for good reason — the deep combat system and haunting world design create an unforgettable experience. At $19, it's an absolute steal for dozens of hours of content.
Live out your wizarding world fantasies in this expansive RPG. Create your own character and explore a richly detailed 1800s Hogwarts, complete with spell-casting, potion-making, and magical creatures. And I might be biased, but the Series X version looks particularly gorgeous.
The ever-popular building game Minecraft now comes with 3500 Minecoins for the marketplace. Get access to new skins, texture packs, and worlds to expand your creative possibilities. Perfect for new players or those wanting to refresh their Minecraft experience.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War combines a gripping campaign with robust multiplayer options. The Series X version includes enhanced visuals and faster loading times, while the zombies mode adds extra value. A solid price for both single and multiplayer content.
The definitive version of this beloved RPG includes all DLC and Series X enhancements. With improved graphics, faster loading, and hundreds of hours of content, it's one of gaming's most complete packages — and hands down my most beloved game of all time. It also includes the acclaimed Blood and Wine expansion.
EA's rebranded football series delivers refined gameplay and updated team rosters. The Series X version brings enhanced player models and smoother animations. A great entry point for the post-FIFA era of football games.
The long-awaited return of college football gaming brings modern graphics and detailed team rosters. Features authentic stadiums, playbooks, and that electric college atmosphere. Perfect for fans who've been waiting years for a new college football game.
This Amazon-exclusive edition of the upcoming open-world Star Wars game includes bonus content. Explore the galaxy's criminal underworld between the events of Empire and Return of the Jedi. The savings on this make it a considerable deal for Star Wars fans.
Bethesda's massive space RPG offers hundreds of planets to explore. Build your character, customize your ship, and uncover the mysteries of the cosmos. While it divided critics with its slower pace, if you enjoy games that let you take your time and gradually unfold, you'll find plenty to love here.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Kaycee is an Editor at Tom’s Guide and has been writing for as long as she can remember. Her journey into the tech world began as Cazoo's Knowledge Content Specialist, igniting her enthusiasm for technology. When she’s not exploring the latest gadgets and innovations, Kaycee can be found immersed in her favorite video games, or penning her second poetry collection.