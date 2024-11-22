9 Xbox games just hit Black Friday prices — including 72% off Elden Ring

Black Friday brings some of the best gaming deals of the year, and Amazon's Xbox discounts are particularly impressive right now. From recent releases to award-winning classics, these price cuts make building your game library much more affordable.

I've spotted some genuinely good deals, including Elden Ring at an incredibly low price ($19, down from $69) and significant savings on newer titles like Starfield. Whether you're into sprawling RPGs, shooters or sports titles, these deals offer serious value for Xbox users.

Xbox Series X | S deals

Xbox Elden Ring: was $69 now $19 at Amazon FromSoftware's masterpiece at its lowest price ever. This challenging open-world RPG won Game of the Year for good reason — the deep combat system and haunting world design create an unforgettable experience. At $19, it's an absolute steal for dozens of hours of content.

Xbox Hogwarts Legacy: was $27 now $24 at Amazon Live out your wizarding world fantasies in this expansive RPG. Create your own character and explore a richly detailed 1800s Hogwarts, complete with spell-casting, potion-making, and magical creatures. And I might be biased, but the Series X version looks particularly gorgeous.

Xbox Minecraft with 3500 Minecoins : was $29 now $24 at Amazon The ever-popular building game Minecraft now comes with 3500 Minecoins for the marketplace. Get access to new skins, texture packs, and worlds to expand your creative possibilities. Perfect for new players or those wanting to refresh their Minecraft experience.

Xbox The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition: was $39 now $32 at Amazon The definitive version of this beloved RPG includes all DLC and Series X enhancements. With improved graphics, faster loading, and hundreds of hours of content, it's one of gaming's most complete packages — and hands down my most beloved game of all time. It also includes the acclaimed Blood and Wine expansion.

Xbox Star Wars Outlaws Limited Edition: was $69 now $49 at Amazon This Amazon-exclusive edition of the upcoming open-world Star Wars game includes bonus content. Explore the galaxy's criminal underworld between the events of Empire and Return of the Jedi. The savings on this make it a considerable deal for Star Wars fans.