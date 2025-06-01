9 gaming laptop deals I'd get right now — save on Acer, Dell and more
Plus, get $350 off a new RTX 5080-based machine
With their impressive GPUs, sleek design, and desktop class performance, it's no wonder that gaming laptops are so pricey. Fortunately, there are plenty of deals you can get right now on some of the best gaming laptops we've tested.
One of the best deals right now comes from Best Buy. For a limited time, Best Buy is taking up to $500 off select gaming laptops from HP, MSI, Gigabyte and more. Below you'll find my picks for the best gaming laptop deals right now. For more savings, check out our RTX 40-series laptop deals and our back to school laptop sales roundup.
- Gigabyte G6 w/ RTX 4060: was $1,199 now $999 @ Best Buy
- HP Victus 16 w/ RTX 4050: was $1,349 now $1,049 @ HP
- Acer Nitro 17 w/ RTX 4060: was $1,239 now $1,089 @ Walmart
- Asus TUF Gaming w/ RTX 4060: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon
- HP Omen 16 w/ RTX 4050: was $1,649 now $1,199 @ HP
- MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio w/ RTX 4070: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Best Buy
- Lenovo Legion Pro 5i w/ RTX 4070: was $1,999 now $1,579 @ Target
- Alienware x16 R2 w/ RTX 4090: was $3,599 now $2,699 @ Dell
- Alienware 18 Area 51 w/ RTX 5080: was $3,499 now $3,149 @ Dell
Best gaming laptop deals
This laptop from Gigabyte comes with some impressive specs and a solid price. It has 32GB RAM, an RTX 4060 GPU and an Intel i7-13620H processor. With the $200 discount, it's the only gaming laptop we've found that's worthwhile for under $1,000.
If you’re into indie games or older titles, there’s no need to splurge on a high-end gaming laptop. This HP Victus 16 configuration is $300 off and it’s equipped with a 16.1-inch 1080p display with 165Hz refresh, Core i7-14650HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and RTX 4050 graphics.
The RTX 4060 in this laptop should provide enough power for casual gaming. We also like the colored keyboard that's paired with the 17.3-inch 1080p display, Core i7-14650HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. With these specs, it's ideal for play, work, or watching movies.
One thing that makes the ASUS TUF Gaming F16 stand out from the crowd is the 16:10 aspect ratio display. Along with that, you'll get an Intel Core i7-13650HX, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. For just over $1,000, those are some solid specs that gamers are sure to love.
Save $450 on this RTX 4050-powered HP Omen 17 configuration, an ideal pick for relaxing, cozy games or graphically intensive games at lower settings. It’s equipped with an Intel Core i7-i7-14700HX CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get a 16.1-inch 1080p 165Hz display.
Boasting all the power a creative needs to create, edit, and store projects, this MSI Creator 16 AI Studio is worth checking out now that it's on sale. You get an Intel Core Ultra 9-185H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4070 GPU. We also like its 16-inch 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA) 165Hz display.
This Lenovo Legion Pro 5i looks a tad dated by our reckoning, but don't disregard it. It's got a very capable RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a QHD 165Hz display. The keyboard is nice and spacious, too.
Alienware is Dell's gaming sub-brand, and this x16 R2 is a great example of how well they do things. There's an Intel Core Ultra 9, a very, very powerful GPU (an RTX 4090, no less), 32GB of RAM and a huge two terabyte SSD. It's reduced by $900, too!
The only model on this list with the latest 50-series Nvidia GPU, the Alienware Area 51 is pricey, but it's packed to the gills with power. It has a massive 18-inch QHD+ screen with 300MHz refresh, Core Ultra 9-275HX CPU, 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD, and a n RTX 5080 GPU.
