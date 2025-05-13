This is the best gaming service you're not using — here's why you shouldn't ignore Apple Arcade

Welcome to Gaming Week! This article is part of Tom’s Guide’s inaugural Gaming Week, an entire week of content dedicated to all things gaming. From insights into the latest hardware, guides to the best games you can play today, to the essential accessories we can't play without. Tom’s Guide Gaming Week will guide you through the world of video games in 2025.

I've had one startling realization lately: I'm playing on Apple Arcade far more than any other platform.

There's one obvious reason for this. As someone who spends a lot of time on the move, Apple's gaming subscription service has been a wonderful way for me to get some precious game time in during my daily commutes.

That's understandable, but it also says a lot that I'll be on my couch watching TV in the background with others, making my way through JRPG Fantasian on Apple Arcade with my iPhone 16 in hand for hours, even though my PS5 is waiting for me just in the other room.

Playing mobile games over titles like Doom: The Dark Ages and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33? That's not something I even thought I'd do. But Apple Arcade is scratching my inner gaming itch, and its vast catalog of over 200 games offers up some real belters I don't want to put down.

It's no Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus, and it's not like one of the best gaming handhelds can't let you play the latest games on the go either. But it is a way to play an impressive mix of exclusive and popular titles right on my iPhone — a device that I always have close by. Oh, and it helps that it cuts across iPad, MacBook, Apple TV and even Apple Vision Pro (if you've actually bagged one) too.

I'll always be heading back to the heavy hitters of gaming when I find the time, but for now, I'm finding it hard to ignore what Apple Arcade has to offer.

Gaming for all occasions

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

If you're like myself, you're always trying to find time to game. That's a hard thing to do when you have a job, events, life admin and social occasions that need attending, and just when I've found time to finally sit down and sink my teeth into my latest obsession? It's over as soon as it starts.

As are the woes of adulthood, I suppose, but Apple Arcade has been my solution. Being able to whip out my iPhone and boot up games that aren't just your usual bottom-of-the-barrel titles you'll find littering the App Store makes quality gaming on the sly extremely simple.

For my regular trips to the office, it takes just over an hour to get from point A to point B. It can take a long time out of the day, but I've now found it to be the prime time to make substantial progress in the games I play.

As an example, I usually play Fantasian, a gorgeous and intriguing JRPG from the creator of Final Fantasy that can last well over 60 hours, during my whole journey. That's because it's incredibly easy to start and stop, as all I have to do is put my phone in my pocket if I'm rushing for the next mode of transport.

But there are also games like What the Clash? and Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE, which are made to be played in quick bursts, especially between stations that only take 5 to 10 minutes to get to.

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

Even for longer journeys, like when I'm going abroad for an event or vacation, all these games and more offer enough entertainment and value that I actually look forward to traveling for a good few hours. So much so that this playtime leaks into when I'm in a home environment.

It's always nice to spend time with friends, family and loved ones, but you know, they aren't all interested in playing Cyberpunk 2077 on the latest RTX 50-series gaming laptop like I am. That's why we have devices like the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation Portal, Steam Deck OLED and plenty more to give us a way to play anywhere, even if that is on the couch surrounded by others.

But that's another device you have to buy. If you have an iPhone that runs iOS 13 or above, you'll already have access to all of Apple Arcade. It's a gaming service on a device that many people already have: a smartphone (unless you're on Android, of course). And for $6.99 / £6.99 per month? That's an easy and affordable way to play a growing list of enjoyable, compelling games.

So, if I have the chance to watch shows and shoot the breeze with others while I tap away at titles that I'm thrilled to be playing, without needing anything more than just my smartphone (although a controller like the Backbone Pro would add to the appeal), I'll take it. It's a good thing Apple Arcade has games worth investing in, too.

The right games are here

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

I was first pulled into Apple Arcade a few years back when The Pathless arrived on the platform. It's a wicked indie action-adventure from 2020 that launched on Apple Arcade alongside its PS5 and PC versions (It's no longer on there, sadly). That alone impressed me enough to sign up, but at the time, no other games of the like arrived, so I went on without it.

Since then, the games have been heating up — but in all sorts of genres. The thing about Arcade is that it tries to appease different types of gamers, whether you're into all-time classics like Chess and Sudoku, narrative-driven adventures like Oceanhorn 2, pure sports such as NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition, or just something new (Sneaky Sasquatch comes to mind).

Sure, I'd love to see more of the mainstream, popular titles I'd find on Steam or PlayStation, but check out the top Arcade games right now and you'll find Solitaire, Football Manager 2024 and PGA Tour Pro Golf at the top of the charts.

Clearly, there's a diverse audience out there, as Hello Kitty Island Adventure is also a popular one on Arcade (and with its glowing reception, I can see why).

Almost surprisingly, you'll find plenty of games on here with a lot of depth to sink hours into

But there are other big hits on here, and many with recognizable IPs. Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE is an all-new title from the series, Sonic Dream Team is made for Arcade, Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls brings back the classic action, Shovel Knight Dig is a great little roguelite, SpaceInvaders InfinityGene EVO is a blast and there's plenty of Lego games on here, too.

Then there are the "+" games, and it's my favorite part of Arcade. These can be paid titles you'd find on the App Store, but there's also no annoying ads or shady in-app purchases. It's just the full game. It takes microtransactions out of the equation and delivers brilliant apps, and there are plenty of them.

I mean, delivering one of my all-time favorite RPGs, Final Fantasy IV (the 3D remake version), already got me onboard, but you'll also find hits like Balatro, which I've sunk way too many hours into, Stardew Valley, Vampire Survivors, Slay the Spire, Dead Cells, Roller Coaster Tycoon, Return to Monkey Island, Trials of Mana, Turmoil, Gris and more.

Of course, you'll also find mobile classics, like Angry Birds, Doodle Jump and Cut the Rope, which are always nice to jump into. Not every title will be everyone's cup of tea, but many I've played aren't shallow, endless runners; almost surprisingly, you'll find plenty of games on here with a lot of depth to sink hours into. That's impressive for a gaming service that's not just on your iPhone, but can also be played on your iPad, Mac and more.

Is Apple Arcade worth it?

(Image credit: Future)

As a gaming service that lets you play a quality selection of premium titles that go beyond just mobile gaming, I've found that Apple Arcade is a great asset to have in my pocket. It's not delivering the latest mainstream games that are doing gangbusters on PS5, Xbox or PC, but it doesn't need to be when I can easily get busy with a fresh slate of new, classic and underappreciated games to play anywhere.

It would be even better to see blockbusters like Resident Evil 4, Assassin's Creed Shadows or Death Stranding on there, as they are playable on Apple's suite of devices. But not everyone has the latest iPhones or iPads, and those games are sure to struggle on older devices that Apple Arcade is available on.

One of these days, we may see them there. For now, I'm still benefiting from all the hours I get from many of the fun gems that arrive on Apple Arcade — whether it's on a train or on my couch. And there's sure to be a few worth your time, too.