I tried gaming on a Chromebook for a week — and it's better than I expected

Let's be real — nobody buys a Chromebook for gaming. Their true strengths lie in the simplicity and efficiency for workers and students, alongside being good for binge-watching to your heart's content.

But for playing games? That's a "no" from me. Even when Google promoted its laptops as being the "ultimate cloud gaming machine" a few years back (the ad with Michelle Rodriguez still runs through my mind), they couldn't stand up to the best gaming laptops sporting the latest in gaming-focused specs.

Not even the Acer Chromebook 516 GE ($649), which is specifically made for gaming, could compete with the raw might of, say, an Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 ($1,999). Considering their price differences, though, that's to be expected. But here's the thing: wouldn't it be great to play the latest games on a more generally affordable lineup of laptops? Of course, and Chromebooks present that chance.

Since 2011, I've seen Google's laptops evolve — delivering better performance, greater connectivity and now a new category of beefier notebooks: Chromebook Plus. Surely, the best Chromebooks of today could manage to pull off decent gaming performance, right?

Well, that's what I hoped, and after using a Chromebook as my main way to play games, I can say that the results are mixed. Ultimately, though, I was surprised by what was on offer, even if it still has a long way to go.

The many ways of gaming on a Chromebook

While these laptops aren't made for gaming, you might be surprised to know that there are several ways to boot up a game on a Chromebook. There are plenty of compatible gaming apps on the Google Play Store, cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and GeForce Now and yes, you can also install Steam on a Chromebook.

Each delivers a variety of titles new and old, from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Great, the games are here, but the real question is: can a Chromebook handle them?

I booted up a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus, a fine laptop with an excellent 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display and the following specs: Intel Core i3 100U CPU, Intel Graphics, 8GB DDR5X RAM and 256GB for storage. Not exactly beefy, but it meets the minimum requirements to play Steam on a Chromebook — and that's enough for me.

I tried playing games in each category, with the Play Store being the easiest — and my most viable — option.

All for Android gaming

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

As Apple continues to make gaming good on Macs, Google has quietly been populating its Play Store on Chromebooks with a strong catalog of Android games. Not Resident Evil 4-type good, but more in the classic and addictive, popular titles type of way.

There's everything from Roblox and Among Us to Dead Cells, Stardew Valley and Loop Hero. There are even all-time classics like GTA: San Andreas, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and Final Fantasy III 3D Remake. Then there are addictive card-based titles such as Balatro, Slay the Spire and Marvel Snap.

These games may not be high-quality blockbuster hits that we see on Steam, but they're popular games that I would spend dozens of hours sinking my thumbs into regardless of the gaming device I play them on.

I booted up Balatro first, and it worked like a charm. It's not exactly a demanding title, and it's easily playable on many smartphones. Still, seeing as this break-out hit is even on a PS5, you bet this is the kind of game many gamers are checking out, and having this easily playable on a Chromebook is a major bonus.

I continued with the low-demanding title streak by playing the all-time classic RPG Chrono Trigger, made way back in 1995. And yes, now a full 30 years later, it can be played on a Chromebook. Hardly a surprise, but it's an engaging title to play on a Chromebook nevertheless.

Now, I decided to up the stakes a tad. I installed Call of Duty Mobile to see how well the Galaxy Chromebook Plus could handle 3D rendering, but I never got past the launch screen. Every time I opened the app, it would automatically force quit shortly after showing logos for a split second. Even after looking at the minimal troubleshooters online, like reinstalling the app, none of it worked. Apparently, it only works on certain Chromebooks, and one of them isn't mine.

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

So Genshin Impact it is. Not my general cup of tea, but a popular title fit for any gaming device. Unfortunately, though, to no avail. After what took over an hour to download the game and compile shaders, I was treated to the opening cinematic, where I could also choose my character. Afterward, though, it crashed. After booting it up multiple times, it kept crashing. Of course, this leads me to believe this isn't made for 3D graphics.

All in all, a Chromebook does have a nice selection of games to play from the Play Store, unless they demand the third dimension. One point of annoyance: Netflix has a great catalog of gaming apps to download that are included in subscriptions. Unfortunately, none of these apps are compatible with Chromebooks, which is a shame seeing as there are games like Dead Cells, Oxenfree, Katana Zero, Into the Breach and more.

Cloud gaming highs (and lows)

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

If it's the latest AAA titles you want, a Chromebook can provide — but only through cloud gaming. Chromebooks don't have the specs to pull off premium gaming features like Nvidia's ray tracing or DLSS 4 to boost frame rates, but they can stream games from a gaming PC that does.

More than anything, this all depends on your internet speeds and Wi-Fi connections. The gamer-ready Acer Chromebook 516 GE even comes with an Ethernet port for uninterrupted streaming. However, with the Galaxy Chromebook Plus' Wi-Fi 6E connectivity (although Wi-Fi 7 is preferred), along with my home network's internet speeds (up to 500Mbps), it should be enough to stream games on.

Lo and behold, it is! After using Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in a Chrome browser, I could scroll through a library of top-sellers, and that includes the updated Ninja Gaiden 2 Black. The thing is, these games need a controller to get going. A shame, seeing as there is a perfectly good keyboard here for certain titles, but a PS5 DualSense controller does the trick.

Without any installs, I tried out the latest, upscaled edition of Ryu Hayabusa's action-packed adventure. At first, visuals and gameplay were super smooth, and I was slicing, dicing and Izuna Dropping enemies without any lag. Then, as the on-screen action got more chaotic with waves of foes, the game dropped quality and stuttered far too frequently. As any fan of the fast-paced action franchise would know, this is not the way to play Ninja Gaiden.

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

I then tried Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and had a far better time. Perhaps it's the slower pace of action-adventure's stealth sections, exploration and combat, but I was able to get through an entire level without any hiccups. A tiny stutter here and there, but nothing game-breaking. That's genuinely impressive, especially for a laptop that would never be able to handle such a game on its own.

Cloud gaming is a great option for Chromebooks, as Microsoft appears to have put the legwork in to make its cloud gaming a more viable service for gamers over the years. While titles that require minimal input lag aren't a great match, more slow-paced games, even like Persona 3 Reloaded or Citizen Sleeper. Of course, though, this all depends on your internet speeds.

As a quick note: I tried to use Nvidia's cloud-gaming service GeForce Now as a free user, trying out Ghostrunner. However, not being a paying subscriber myself, I didn't get the best experience. In fact, it barely ran a few minutes before the directional inputs spun out of control (as evidenced below).

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

Steam on Chromebooks is a step forward

Steam for Chromebooks has been around for a while now, and even though it's still in beta, Valve's gaming client looks good on a Chromebook. It's easy to install for Chromebooks that meet the minimum requirements, and it's the full Steam package you'd expect on Windows. There are still a few issues, but overall, you can install and play games from your library as usual.

Well, the right games. There's no chance my Chromebook could run the likes of Cyberpunk 2077. I even tried playing one of my favorite titles of 2024, Anger Foot, which doesn't require demanding specs, and it didn't stand a chance of getting to the title screen before shutting down.

Instead, I stuck to more 2D indie games, such as Hotline Miami. This worked without a hitch, and gameplay was even snappy and smooth — two things required in this fast-paced top-down shooter.

Using Steam to game on a Chromebook is more trial and error, and depends entirely on the specs of a Chromebook, like any gaming PC. I can't imagine all games will work, especially ones that push the limits of having 8GB of RAM, but for those classic titles and more pixelated games, Chromebooks can pull it off.

So, this leads back to the all important question...

Is gaming on a Chromebook any good now?

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

Truthfully, I don't think gaming on a Chromebook is a terrible option anymore. At one point, I had no faith in what a Chromebook could offer, and couldn't fathom trying to game on one. Seeing as the main focus of these laptops is for education and workers using web-based applications, gaming hasn't been a high priority.

However, that doesn't mean games can't be played on one. Set your expectations, and you'll be happily playing popular titles that don't require an RTX 50-series GPU or equivalent. There are plenty of classic RPGs on the Play Store and Steam worth investing time into, and the latest Chromebooks should be able to handle it all.

Moreover, cloud gaming is better than ever, and if you have a decent internet connection (and a controller), you can game to your heart's content with the latest titles that come to Game Pass — and there are quite a few.

Will I continue to game on a Chromebook? Unlikely, especially when I have a proper gaming laptop and PS5 at hand. But for those interested in an affordable Chromebook and wondering if it's possible to game on it, yes, you can. You'll get a far better experience on a value gaming laptop like the Asus TUF Gaming A14, but if you're looking to keep things cheap and cheery, Chromebooks aren't the worst shout.