Quick! Target offers buy 1 get 1 half-off on must-play PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X games

If you’re looking to build your games library on PS5, Nintendo Switch or Xbox Series X then Target has a pretty epic gaming deal that you won’t want to miss, and this promotion includes loads of the biggest games of the last few months including Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Tekken 8, The Last of Us Part II Remastered and more.

For a limited time, Target is running a “buy 1 get 1 50% off” deal on PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X games . To claim this deal, just add two eligible games to your shopping cart, and the cheaper one will reduced to half-price at check-out. Plus, you can mix and match across platforms. You don’t have to select two games that are playable on the same console. For example, you can choose one PS5 and one Nintendo Switch game and still qualify for the discount.

PS5, Switch and Xbox games: buy one, get one 50% off @ Target

Target just launched a new "buy one, get one 50% off" deal on various PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X games. Loads of the biggest games of 2023 are included alongside the very latest releases. To score this saving, just add two eligible games to your Amazon shopping cart, and the cheaper one be reduced to half-price at your checkout. Even better, you can mix and match across platforms if you own multiple consoles.

In the past we’ve seen retailers use “Buy 1 Get 1” (B1G1) promotions as a method of shifting less popular stock, but that’s not the case here. There are a few games included in this Target sale that we suspect aren’t best-sellers, but the eligible games list packs some seriously big hitters such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Hogwarts Legacy, Dead Space, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and lots lots more.

Loads of our picks for the best PS5 games and the best Xbox Series X games are included, so whatever type of gamer you are, you’re almost guaranteed to find a couple of titles that appeal to you. Even better, several of the games included are also further discounted which means you can save even more and pick up two must-play games for roughly the same price as a single brand-new release.

Unfortunately, the selection of Nintendo Switch games isn’t quite up to the same standard. There are a couple of standouts like Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Persona 5 Royal and the (surprisingly solid) Switch port of Hogwarts Legacy, but the sale is missing the console’s very best games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Mario Odyssey.

Be sure to browse the full selection of more than 800 PS5, Switch and Xbox games included in this epic Target deal. Of course, with so many must-play options across all three of the major console platforms, it might take you a little while to whittle your choices down to just two but don’t spend too long making your picks as this promotion won’t stick around forever.