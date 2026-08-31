From everyday basics and accessories to business casual pieces or elevated outfits, J.Crew offers high-quality apparel for literally every occasion. It's also the perfect pick if you're revamping your back to school wardrobe, refreshing your work attire or stocking up on fall essentials.

Case in point: J.Crew is hosting a huge end of summer sale with up to 50% off. We're talking deals on denim, long-sleeves, jackets, dresses and more starting at just $22.

To make things simple, I've handpicked some of my favorite items. Keep scrolling to check out the best deals I've found from the J.Crew sale. (Plus, make sure to checkout our back to school guide for all of your campus and off-campus needs).