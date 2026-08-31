Prime Video top 10 movies — here are the 3 you need to watch this week (Aug. 31-Sept. 6)

Prime Video’s top 10 most-watched movies list has been updated over the weekend, and it’s a great starting point if you’re looking for something to watch on the Amazon-owned streaming service. However, current popularity doesn’t necessarily mean a movie is worthwhile. It’s not uncommon for subpar picks to land in the Prime Video top 10.

That’s why I’ve combed through the current Prime Video top 10 to find the entries that deserve to be on your watchlist this week. My selections include a high-concept comedy, a sun-soaked romantic drama, and a classic caper that stars the late-great Dolly Parton. Give these a watch this week.

This article is based on the Prime Video top 10 as of Monday, August 31, and with that housekeeping out of the way, let’s dive into my top picks.

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Best Prime Video top 10 movies to stream right now

‘The Last Sunrise’ (2026)

The Last Sunrise - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

As the summer season draws to a close, Prime Video is offering up one final sun-soaked escape in “The Last Sunrise.” This romantic drama is based on Anna Todd’s novel of the same name and stars Maia Reficco, Fernando Líndez and Eva Longoria. It’s your typical girl-meets-boy movie, but its lack of original ideas hasn’t stopped it from climbing to the top of Prime Video's top 10; it has been locked at No.1 since last week.

Ry (Reficco) and her overprotective mother (Longoria) move from America to Mallorca, Spain, where stunning beaches and unexpected romance await. Ry soon meets a charming local, Juliàn (Líndez), and the two begin a passionate love affair. But Ry is dealing with chronic health conditions, and when her condition worsens and long-hidden family secrets come to light, the pair's intense romance might not survive until the end of the summer.

Watch "The Last Sunrise" on Prime Video now

‘Good Fortune’ (2025)

Good Fortune (2025) Official Trailer - Seth Rogen, Aziz Ansari, Keke Palmer, Keanu Reeves - YouTube Watch On

“Good Fortune” is an enjoyable high-concept comedy starring Seth Rogen, Aziz Ansari, Keke Palmer and Keanu Reeves. It touches on wealth inequality, the gig economy, and the growing class divide without ever fully exploring these pressing issues. Still, it approaches its topical subject with optimistic eyes, and Reeves is particularly wonderful as a hapless guardian angel.

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Writer and director Aziz Ansari also stars as Arj, an aspiring filmmaker, working low-paid jobs to get by. One such job is working as an assistant for a wealthy venture capitalist, Jeff (Rogen). But when Jeff fires Arj, the gig-worker hits rock bottom. In steps Gabriel (Reeves), a low-level guardian angel desperate to prove himself to his superiors. When Gabriel meddles in Arj's and Jeff's lives, he makes a mess that proves very tough to clean up.

Watch "Good Fortune" on Prime Video now

‘Nine to Five’ (1980)

9 to 5 (1980) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

It’s no surprise to see “Nine to Five” in the Prime Video top 10. This classic 1980s comedy caper stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and the beloved Dolly Parton. The “Queen of Country” passed away last week at the age of 80, with an outpouring of love for everything Dolly accomplished across her remarkable life and career. So, it’s clear to see why Prime Video subscribers are turning to this movie as the world mourns the passing of a true icon.

This comedy centers on three women (Fonda, Tomlin and Parton) who have all been wronged by their boss, Franklin Hart (Dabney Coleman), the vice president of a fictional conglomerate. Fed up with being treated unfairly in a male-dominated workplace, the trio decides to take matters into their own hands and hatch a scheme to kidnap Hart and run the company as they see fit. And yes, it features Dolly’s enduring pop song of the same name.

Watch "Nine to Five" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"The Last Sunrise" (2026) "Icefall" (2025) "Good Fortune" (2025) "Stolen Girl" (2025) "Masters of the Universe" (2026) "Nine to Five" (1980) "Project Hail Mary" (2026) "The Devil's Mouth" (2026) "The Amateur" (2025) "Damaged" (2024)

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