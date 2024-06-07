PlayStation launches Summer Game Fest sale with PS5 deals from $5 — here’s my 13 top picks

The deals keep coming on the PlayStation Store. Days of Play discounts are still available, but a second sale event has arrived and this one is celebrating Summer Game Fest 2024 and includes savings on several of the best PS5 games and some overlooked gems.

There are more than 2,000 individual discounts across PS5 and PS4 so with so much choice, I’m rounding up my favorite picks to help you spend more time playing and less time scrolling through store listings. Perhaps the most notable deal in this sale is a first-time discount on the recently released PS5 version of the popular pirate sim Sea of Thieves .

But this is far from the only noteworthy PS5 deal in this sale. The visually stunning Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut is now $29 (was $69), while the content-rich Persona 5 Royal is 50% off , and it’ll last you pretty much the entire summer. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a real bargain the excellent Metro Exodus is just $5 , and this edition includes all the DLC packs.

It’s not just the PlayStation Store that is discounted must-play PS5 titles either. Online retailers including Amazon and Best Buy are also getting in on the sales act. I’ve included some of my favorite deals at these retailers for gamers who prefer to have a physical disc.

Best PlayStation Store deals under $20

Best PS5 game deals right now

PS5 games: deals from $5 @ PlayStation Store

The latest sale on the PlayStation Store celebrates Summer Game Fest offering up to 75% off some of the very best PS5 games. There's savings on Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Persona 5 Royal and plenty more. This sale is set to run through Thursday, June 20.

Watch Dogs: Legion: was $69 now $11 @ Amazon

Reclaim London from a controlling force looking to exploit the citizens of the historic city in Watch Dogs Legion. You can recruit any character you see wandering the streets and use their unique abilities in your quest to overthrow the sinister Albion corporation. This latest entry in the Watch Dog franchise is a creative open-world adventure with a timely message about privacy.

Sackboy A Big Adventure: was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy

Sackboy: A Big Adventure sends Sony's plush mascot on another grand quest. While the level-creation tools of LittleBigPlanet are gone, A Big Adventure offers a series of well-crafted levels for Sackboy to platform through. A joyful game that is ideal for all ages and fully playable in two-player co-op, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a great pick at just $19.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The long-dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Demon's Souls: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

Demon's Souls was one of the first games on PS5, and it's still one of the best almost three years later. In this ultra-difficult action/RPG, you'll create a character and set out to conquer the deadly dungeons and towering bosses of Boletaria. You may have already played this game on the PS3, but the remake is much smoother.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: was $69 now $34 @ Amazon

One of 2023's most pleasant surprises, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora doesn't switch up the Ubisoft open-world formula seen in games like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. But the alien setting of Pandora makes everything feel brand new, and it's one of the most visually impressive games on PS5. Even if you're not enamored with the Avatar movies you just might be surprised by this one.

God of War Ragnarok: was $69 now $39 @Best Buy

This modern classic takes you on a mythical quest for answers and allies before the end of days arrives. A bestseller on the PlayStation 5 and a must-play from GameStop, the game gives you the chance to vanquish Norse gods and monsters with fluid, expressive combat. Venture through nine realms towards the prophesied battle to bring about Ragnarok. With $30 off the normal price, there is no better time to face the end of the Norse world.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

The highly anticipated sequel to PS4's exclusive Spider-Man game, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 lived up to the hype. It sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up to take down a whole new set of fearsome foes including Kraven the Hunter and Venom. Master new powers, and explore new areas of NYC in the biggest superhero game Insomniac has made to date. Spider-Man 2 is a stunning showcase of the PS5.