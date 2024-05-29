PlayStation just launched its biggest sale of the year with PS5 games from $4 — here’s 21 deals I’d buy

Days of Play is an annual celebration of all things PlayStation, and the 2024 iteration kicks off today (May 29) with a host of freebies confirmed and the launch of a massive PlayStation Store sale with lowest prices ever on loads of the very best PS5 games.

The Days of Play 2024 sale will likely be the biggest until the Black Friday event in November and it’s living up to its billing. There are almost 1,000 deals in total including first-time discounts on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (now $49), Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (now $52), Rise of the Ronin (now $49) and TopSpin 2K25 (now $55).

Other unmissable deals that have my bank balance sweating include Lies of P for $41 (was $59), the stunning Dead Space Remake at a remarkable 65% off and former Xbox exclusive Hi-Fi Rush at an all-time low price of $17 (was $29). Plus, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is just $39 (was $49). This is the first time this jaw-dropping masterpiece has been on sale.

The Days of Play discounts are extending beyond the PlayStation Store with online retailers also slicing significant money off must-play PS5 games. So, if you’d prefer a physical disc to a digital download, I’m rounding up the best gaming deals at Amazon and Best Buy as well.

Best PlayStation Store Days of Play deals

Best PS5 game deals right now

PS5 games: deals from $4 @ PlayStation Store

Sackboy A Big Adventure: was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy

Sackboy: A Big Adventure sends Sony's plush mascot on another grand quest. While the level-creation tools of LittleBigPlanet are gone, A Big Adventure offers a series of well-crafted levels for Sackboy to platform through. A joyful game that is ideal for all ages and fully playable in two-player co-op, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a great pick at just $19.

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. Marvel's Midnight Suns is a criminally overlooked superhero romp and a steal at $19.

Sonic Superstars: was $59 now $28 @ Amazon

Travel to the Northstar Islands and take all-new levels in the classic 2D Sonic style. Play as the blue blur alongside his friends Tails, Knuckles and Amy Rose. Harness new Emerald powers to big-bag guys and complete platforming challenges in exciting new ways. A refreshed spin on the beloved Sonic formula, Superstars is designed for returning players and newcomers alike.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was $69 now $29 @ Best Buy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart sees PlayStation's iconic intergalactic mascots go on their wildest adventure yet. Both Ratchet and Clank are playable, as well as a brand new character, Rivet. The game plays in gorgeous 4K at 60 fps thanks to the power of the PS5, and really takes advantage of the console's full next-gen capabilities.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The long dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vo.1: was $59 now $30 @ Amazon

Enjoy the acclaimed Metal Gear Solid franchise from the very start in this first-installment in the Master Collection series. This package offers strong value containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater alongside the original two Metal Gear games and a host of supplemental content including digital art collections and novels. This is the perfect package for veteran MGS fans, or newcomers to the storied franchise.

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

The highly anticipated sequel to PS4's exclusive Spider-Man game, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 lived up to the hype. It sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up to take down a whole new set of fearsome foes including Kraven the Hunter and Venom. Master new powers, and explore new areas of NYC in the biggest superhero game Insomniac has made to date. Spider-Man 2 is a stunning showcase of the PS5.

Elden Ring: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

A collaboration between developer FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls, and acclaimed fantasy author George R. R. Martin, Elden Ring is a stunning open-world action RPG where every victory is hard-fought. You'll die frequently, but the sense of satisfaction that comes after downing a hulking boss after dozens of defeats is practically unmatched in all of gaming. Now is the ideal time to jump into Elden Ring ahead of its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion launching in June.