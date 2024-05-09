Epic PlayStation sale has essential PS5 games from $8 — here’s the 13 deals I’d buy

PlayStation Store has just launched its latest sale, called “Big Games, Big Deals”, and this collection of epic gaming deals packs huge discounts on some of the best PS5 games including Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Final Fantasy XVI.

There are almost 1,800 deals in this new PlayStation sale across PS5 and PS4 games and DLC packs. With so much choice, you might be struggling to pick out the best deals, and that’s why I’m rounding up my favorite picks below to help you find the real on-sale gems.

The best PS5 deals include Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart at its lowest price of $29 (was $69). The surprisingly solid Dead Island 2 for $37 , and sports fans will want to grab EA Sports PGA Tour now that it’s just $13 . If you want blockbuster thrills the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection is $19 , and former Xbox exclusive Hi-Fi Rush is 40% off right now.

If there’s a particular game on your wish list, be sure to browse the full PlayStation Store sale. And for those who prepare a physical disc to a digital download, I’ve also included some of the best PS5 game deals at Amazon and Best Buy down below.

Best PlayStation Store deals

Best PS5 game deals right now

PS5 games: deals from $8 @ PlayStation Store

The "Big Games, Big Deals" sales event has returned to the PlayStation Store with almost 1,800 discounts across a range of must-play PS5 games. There are also savings on PS4 titles and DLC expansions. This sale is set to run until May 23, and fresh discounts could be added over the next couple of weeks so be sure to check back regularly to see what's new.

Watch Dogs: Legion: was $69 now $11 @ Amazon

Reclaim London from a controlling force looking to exploit the citizens of the historic city in Watch Dogs Legion. You can recruit any character you see wandering the streets and use their unique abilities in your quest to overthrow the sinister Albion corporation. This latest entry in the Watch Dog franchise is a creative open-world adventure with a timely message about privacy.

NBA 2K24 (Kobe Bryant Edition): was $69 now $19 @ Best Buy

Take to the court in the most authentic basketball simulator around, NBA 2K24 is the latest iteration of the popular franchise and it looks and plays better than ever. This year's entry in the long-running series is all about the Black Mamba himself, Kobe Bryant, and a new mode gives you he chance to recreate some of his most legendary moments on his rise to sporting stardom.

Deathloop: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

2021 was the year of time loops in gaming, and Deathloop casts you as a wisecracking mercenary on a mission to break free from a never-ending day. In order to break the loop you'll need to eliminate a group of high-powered targets before the day can reset, but your task is complicated by the rival assassin that is simultaneously hunting you down.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The long dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $33 @ Amazon

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.